Cricket

Toyam Hyderabad Vs India Capitals, LLC 2024 Eliminator, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Toyam Hyderabad will face India Capitals in the Eliminator of the Legends League Cricket 2024 in Srinagar on Sunday. Here are the live streaming, squads and other details of the T20 cricket match

suresh raina bats for toyam hyderabad X llc 2024
Toyam Hyderabad batter Suresh Rain in the LLC 2024. Photo: X | Legends League Cricket
info_icon

Toyam Hyderabad are set to clash with India Capitals in the Eliminator of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2024 at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on Sunday. The Eliminator match is the contest between the third and fourth-ranked teams in the tournament. (More Cricket News)

The winner of Eliminator will face the loser of Qualifier 1 in the second qualifier on Monday at the same venue. Southern Super Stars and Konark Suryas Odisha are playing in the first qualifier.

The Gurkeerat Singh Mann-led Hyderabad team have some big names like Shaun Marsh, Chadwick Walton, Stuart Binny, Hashim Aamla, Suresh Raina and Isuru Udana. They won three out of seven matches and also lost three while one match ended without any result.

The Ian Bell-led India Capitals lost only two matches out of seven but their two matches ended without any result. They have Dwayne Smith, Ashley Nurse, Ben Dunk, Colin de Grandhomme and Dhawal Kulkarni in the squad.

File photo of former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. - Instagram/Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan Joins Legends League Cricket, Two Days After International Retirement

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Toyam Hyderabad Vs India Capitals Full Squads

Toyam Hyderabad: Shaun Marsh, Chadwick Walton (wk), Rikki Clarke, Gurkeerat Singh Mann (c), Peter Trego, Stuart Binny, Bipul Sharma, Nuwan Pradeep, Ravi Jangid, Shivakant Shukla, Monty Panesar, George Worker, Isuru Udana, Shadab Jakati, Hashim Amla, Suresh Raina, Sudeep Tyagi, Yogesh Nagar, Samiullah Shinwari, Ricardo Powell, Abid Nabi, Jaskaran Malhotra

India Capitals: Dwayne Smith, Dhruv Raval (wk), Ian Bell (c), Ben Dunk, Ashley Nurse, Bharath Chipli, Colin de Grandhomme, Iqbal Abdulla, Rahul Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni, Avinash Yadav, Naman Ojha, Faiz Fazal, Pawan Suyal, Chris Mpofu, Ravi Bopara, Gnaneswara Rao, Pankaj Singh, Kirk Edwards, Parvinder Awana, Barinder Sran

Toyam Hyderabad Vs India Capitals, LLC 2024 Eliminator Live Streaming

When and where the LLC 2024 Eliminator between Toyam Hyderabad and India Capitals will be played?

The LLC 2024 Eliminator between Toyam Hyderabad and India Capitals will be played at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on Sunday, 13 October. The match will start at 7:00 pm IST.

Where to watch the LLC 2024 Eliminator between Toyam Hyderabad and India Capitals on TV?

The LLC 2024 Eliminator between Toyam Hyderabad and India Capitals match live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network. The fans in India can watch LLC 2024 on TV on Star Sports channels.

Where to watch the live streaming of the LLC 2024 Eliminator between Toyam Hyderabad and India Capitals?

The live streaming of the LLC 2024 Eliminator between Toyam Hyderabad and India Capitals will be available on the Fancode app and website.

