Tamil Nadu Vs Chhattisgarh Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Elite Group D Round 3 Match

Tamil Nadu will host Chhattisgarh in round 3 of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group D match on October 26, Saturday at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore.
Tamil Nadu are enjoying a strong start to the season, beginning with a 70-run victory over Saurashtra, though their second match against Delhi ended in a draw.
Chhattisgarh, on the other hand, have faced two draws in their matches so far, first against Delhi and then against Saurashtra.
Tamil Nadu Vs Chhattisgarh Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Streaming
Tamil Nadu Vs Chhattisgarh, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match will kickoff on October 26 at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore from 9:30 AM IST.
Where to watch the Tamil Nadu Vs Chhattisgarh, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group D match?
Tamil Nadu Vs Chhattisgarh, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website. The match will be available to watch on TV on Sports18 Network channels.