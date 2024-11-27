Cricket

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 Live Score Round 3: Mumbai Face Maharashtra; Baroda Up Against Tamil Nadu In Indore

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, Round 3 LIVE Score: Follow the live cricket scores and updates of all the matches in the third round of SMAT 2024, right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
27 November 2024
Maharashtra captain Ruturaj Gaikwad in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024. Photo: X | Prakash
Welcome to the live coverage of the third round of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 which begins on Wednesday, 27th November. Mumbai is up against Maharashtra, Baroda faces Tamil Nadu, and Delhi takes on Haryana in mouth-watering fixtures. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the third round of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, right here.
LIVE UPDATES

SATM 2024 Round 3 Live Score: Gujarat vs Tripura, Group B Toss Update

Gujarat have won the toss and have opted to field against Tripura.

Playing XIs

Tripura: Samrat Sutradhar, Sridam Paul, Mandeep Singh(c), Manisankar Murasingh, Rajat Dey, Sankar Paul, Srinivas Sharath(w), Parvez Sultan, Abhijit K Sarkar, Saurabh Das, Riaz Uddin

Gujarat: Aarya Desai, Urvil Patel(w), Umang Kumar, Saurav Chauhan, Axar Patel(c), Hemang Patel, Ripal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Vishal Jayswal

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 Round 3 Live Score: Toss Soon

Three matches are to be played in the morning slot for the third round of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024. Gujarat is up against Tripura, Bengal is facing Mizoram and Manipur will lock horns with Uttar Pradesh. The toss and playing XI updates of these fixtures will be announced soon.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 Round 3 Live Score: Where To Watch Live Streaming?

Live streaming of Round 3 matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 Round 3 Live Score: What Are The Fixtures?

18 matches are set to be played in the third round of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 at various venues across India. Below are the fixtures for the morning;

- Gujarat vs Tripura, Group B - Starts at 9:00 am IST.

- Bengal vs Mizoram, Group A - Starts at 9:00 am IST.

- Manipur vs Uttar Pradesh, Group C - Starts at 9:00 am IST.

