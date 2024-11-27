Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 Live Score Round 3: Mumbai Face Maharashtra; Baroda Up Against Tamil Nadu In Indore

SATM 2024 Round 3 Live Score: Gujarat vs Tripura, Group B Toss Update
Gujarat have won the toss and have opted to field against Tripura.
Playing XIs
Tripura: Samrat Sutradhar, Sridam Paul, Mandeep Singh(c), Manisankar Murasingh, Rajat Dey, Sankar Paul, Srinivas Sharath(w), Parvez Sultan, Abhijit K Sarkar, Saurabh Das, Riaz Uddin
Gujarat: Aarya Desai, Urvil Patel(w), Umang Kumar, Saurav Chauhan, Axar Patel(c), Hemang Patel, Ripal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Vishal Jayswal
Three matches are to be played in the morning slot for the third round of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024. Gujarat is up against Tripura, Bengal is facing Mizoram and Manipur will lock horns with Uttar Pradesh. The toss and playing XI updates of these fixtures will be announced soon.
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 Round 3 Live Score: Where To Watch Live Streaming?
Live streaming of Round 3 matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 will be available on the JioCinema app and website.
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 Round 3 Live Score: What Are The Fixtures?
18 matches are set to be played in the third round of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 at various venues across India. Below are the fixtures for the morning;
- Gujarat vs Tripura, Group B - Starts at 9:00 am IST.
- Bengal vs Mizoram, Group A - Starts at 9:00 am IST.
- Manipur vs Uttar Pradesh, Group C - Starts at 9:00 am IST.