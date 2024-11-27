Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 Live Score Round 3: Mumbai Face Maharashtra; Baroda Up Against Tamil Nadu In Indore

Maharashtra captain Ruturaj Gaikwad in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024. Photo: X | Prakash

Welcome to the live coverage of the third round of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 which begins on Wednesday, 27th November. Mumbai is up against Maharashtra, Baroda faces Tamil Nadu, and Delhi takes on Haryana in mouth-watering fixtures. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the third round of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, right here.

LIVE UPDATES

27 Nov 2024, 09:00:49 am IST SATM 2024 Round 3 Live Score: Gujarat vs Tripura, Group B Toss Update Gujarat have won the toss and have opted to field against Tripura. Playing XIs Tripura: Samrat Sutradhar, Sridam Paul, Mandeep Singh(c), Manisankar Murasingh, Rajat Dey, Sankar Paul, Srinivas Sharath(w), Parvez Sultan, Abhijit K Sarkar, Saurabh Das, Riaz Uddin Gujarat: Aarya Desai, Urvil Patel(w), Umang Kumar, Saurav Chauhan, Axar Patel(c), Hemang Patel, Ripal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Vishal Jayswal

27 Nov 2024, 08:50:04 am IST Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 Round 3 Live Score: Toss Soon Three matches are to be played in the morning slot for the third round of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024. Gujarat is up against Tripura, Bengal is facing Mizoram and Manipur will lock horns with Uttar Pradesh. The toss and playing XI updates of these fixtures will be announced soon.

27 Nov 2024, 08:27:57 am IST Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 Round 3 Live Score: Where To Watch Live Streaming? Live streaming of Round 3 matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 will be available on the JioCinema app and website.