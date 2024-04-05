SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2024, Match 18 Live Updates: Ruturaj Gaikwad Departs, Sunrisers Hyderabad On Top

We are viewing this one as a normal match, if you see the crowd, CSK fans are everywhere, I think it will be a good battle, at this venue, they have won a couple of games, we have won a couple of games, I think it will be a very good game. It has been very good, from the first day Pat Cummins and Daniel Vettori have had the same plan from day one, they have asked the batters to play their natural game and play with a positive mindset, we will back you guys so it’s a good thing for us. Especially in this tournament, he (Yuvraj Singh) has complimented me a bit but he wasn’t happy with my performances, because in a game I gave away my wicket, I will try that kind of thing doesn’t happen in this game.