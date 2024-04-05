SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2024, Match 18 Live Updates: Ruturaj Gaikwad Departs, Sunrisers Hyderabad On Top

At The End Of 10 Overs, CSK Are 84/2
The departure of their skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (26) was a vital blow but the arrival of Shivam Dube has been a sign of attacking display. SRH tried to quieten things in the middle overs but Dube's aggressive batting has put their spinners on the back-foot.
After 5 Overs, CSK Are 33/1
Rachin Ravindra's wicket has really been a hammer-blow for CSK, who have got on to a slow start against SRH. However, Ruturaj Gaikwad is joined by Ajinkya Rahane, as the duo will look to give their team a platform to build on against a lethal SRH attack.
CSK Lose Rachin Ravindra Early
Rachin Ravindra (12) has departed early, thanks to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, as Chennai Super Kings have been dealt an early blow.
SRH vs CSK, Playing XI
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Jaydev Unadkat, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan.
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.
Ruturaj Gaikwad | CSK Captain
It's going pretty well, the group is responding well. Nothing much changes for me, obviously this is a new challenge, but I'm feeling good. Pathirana is slightly ill - three changes for us, Moeen Ali,Theekshana and Mukesh Chowdhary come in. The bowlers are ready to go and so are the youngsters.
SRH vs CSK, Toss Update
Pat Cummins has won the toss for SRH and opted to field against CSK. Here's what he said, "We'll bowl first. Looks like a good wicket and should stay the same for the whole match. We've got a great squad. Mayank Agarwal is unwell, he's replaced by Nitish Reddy. Last time, there were 500 runs scored, this looks like a good wicket as well."
SRH vs CSK, Pitch Report
"It's Match 18 and it's SRH v CSK. One side is slightly bigger then the other. Both square boundaries are sub-70-m, the straightboundary is slightly bigger. It's a different surface tonight, but there are a lot of runs. Some visible cracks, but it's not going to affect the game. The captain winning the toss would like to bat first. Even200 on this pitch isn't a safe score and the batting team will be disappointedat their effort", say Brian Lara and Samuel Badree in their pitch report.
Abhishek Sharma Speaking To The Broadcaster
We are viewing this one as a normal match, if you see the crowd, CSK fans are everywhere, I think it will be a good battle, at this venue, they have won a couple of games, we have won a couple of games, I think it will be a very good game. It has been very good, from the first day Pat Cummins and Daniel Vettori have had the same plan from day one, they have asked the batters to play their natural game and play with a positive mindset, we will back you guys so it’s a good thing for us. Especially in this tournament, he (Yuvraj Singh) has complimented me a bit but he wasn’t happy with my performances, because in a game I gave away my wicket, I will try that kind of thing doesn’t happen in this game.
Results At Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
Last 10 IPL matches played in Hyderabad
Team winning the toss: Won: 6; Lost: 4
Team batting first: Won: 5; Lost: 5
Squads
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Nitish Reddy, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, Live Blog, IPL 2024
One-time champion Sunrisers Hyderabad take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday. Both the franchises are coming into this fixture on the back of a defeat and will look to get back to winning ways. Pat Cummins' SRH amassed a massive 277 on this venue against Mumbai Indians and will look to do the same against a formidable Chennai Super Kings. For Ruturaj Gaikwad, the defeat to DC was a minor blip as they look to get their things back on track tonight. For live scores and updates of match 18 in the IPL 2024 for SRH vs CSK, you can get it right here. (Scoreboard | Full Coverage)