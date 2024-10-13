Sri Lanka Vs West Indies 1st T20I Toss Update: WI Field First In Dambulla - Check Playing XIs

West Indies skipper Rovman Powell called it right at the toss and has opted to field first in the first of the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Sunday, October 13. (More Cricket News)
Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando
West Indies XI: Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shai Hope(w), Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Shamar Springer, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph
Explaining why he chose to field, Rovman Powell said: "We are going to bowl first. The field is on the wet side, hopefully our bowlers can make the most of the conditions. We have been playing well of late. We have two spinners in Chase and Motie. We have Springer."
His opposing number Charith Asalanka said: "I would have done the same thing. It's the best time to start and get a good momentum going forward. We are going with a 6-5 combination, we have two all-rounders."