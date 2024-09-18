Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Will Rain Affect Start Of Play?

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the opening day of the first Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand, in Galle on Wednesday (September 18, 2024). The Kiwis are visiting the Lankans after a five-year gap and will expect spin-friendly conditions. They will have the benefit of legendary left-armer Rangana Herath's experience, who has joined New Zealand as their spin-bowling coach. But with rain on the horizon, it remains to be seen how the pitch and match plays out. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the SL vs NZ match, right here. (More Cricket News)
Sri Lanka are coming into this match on the back of a famous eight-wicket win over England in the latter's backyard. New Zealand, on the other hand, could not get any game time in the controversially abandoned one-off Test against Afghanistan at Greater Noida, where not even a ball could be bowled over the course of five days.