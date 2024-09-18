Cricket

Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Will Rain Affect Start Of Play?

Sri Lanka are coming into this match on the back of an eight-wicket win over England. New Zealand, on the other hand, could not get any game time in the abandoned Test at Greater Noida. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the SL vs NZ match

sri-lanka-vs-new-zealand-1st-test-galle
The Galle stadium will host its 35th Test match, between Sri Lanka and New Zealand starting Wednesday (September 17, 2024). Photo: X/BlackCaps
info_icon

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the opening day of the first Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand, in Galle on Wednesday (September 18, 2024). The Kiwis are visiting the Lankans after a five-year gap and will expect spin-friendly conditions. They will have the benefit of legendary left-armer Rangana Herath's experience, who has joined New Zealand as their spin-bowling coach. But with rain on the horizon, it remains to be seen how the pitch and match plays out. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the SL vs NZ match, right here. (More Cricket News)

Sri Lanka are coming into this match on the back of a famous eight-wicket win over England in the latter's backyard. New Zealand, on the other hand, could not get any game time in the controversially abandoned one-off Test against Afghanistan at Greater Noida, where not even a ball could be bowled over the course of five days.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Will Rain Affect Start Of Play?
  2. Prize Money Parity At Women's T20 World Cup: Check Out ICC's Massive Hike For All Teams
  3. Gambhir's Aggression Comes Out In Protection Of His Players, Says Karthik
  4. Australia Women Vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Timings - All You Need To Know
  5. LLC 2024: Raina Believes Cricketers Just Can't Retire, Turn Up And Perform In Competitive Environments
Football News
  1. Sporting CP 2-0 Lille, Champions League: England's Gomes Sees Red As Hosts Dominate
  2. EFL Cup Wrap: Southampton Knock Everton Out; Preston Win Epic Against Fulham
  3. Real Madrid 3-1 Stuttgart, Champions League: Rudiger, Endrick Goals Hand Holders Nervy Win
  4. Bayern Munich 9-2 Dinamo Zagreb, Champions League: Kane Overtakes Rooney, Makes English History
  5. Bayern Munich 9-2 Dinamo Zagreb, Champions League: Harry Kane Scores Four In Demolition
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
  2. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Passes Peyton Stearns Test To Enter Round Of 16
  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Named In Great Britain Team
  4. Davis Cup: Canada Dump Great Britain Out As Shapovalov, Auger Aliassime Win
  5. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  2. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  3. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title
  4. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Highlights: PAK Secure Well-Deserved 3rd Place With 5-2 Win Over KOR
  5. PAK 5-2 KOR, Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan Flatten Korea To Secure Third-Place Finish

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Poll Players | Altaf Bukhari: Critical Test For The New Party
  2. J&K Poll Players |Sayar Ahmed Reshi: The Weight of Jamaat
  3. J&K Poll Players |Devender Singh Rana: An Altered Political Alignment
  4. Atishi Becomes Third Woman Delhi CM Following Sushma, Sheila | Looking Back
  5. J&K Phase 1 Voting: 24 Seats In 7 Districts, 219 Candidates In Fray In First Poll Since 2014
Entertainment News
  1. Vidya Balan Gracefully Captures The Essence Of Legendary Vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi In Photographic Tribute
  2. How an All-Night Theatre Performance in Kolkata Protested Against the Horrific RG Kar Incident
  3. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
  4. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  5. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
US News
  1. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  2. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  3. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  4. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  5. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
World News
  1. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  2. Lebanon Pager Explosions: Baffling Blasts In Old-Fashioned Devices Kill 9; Israel Behind It? What We Know
  3. Hezbollah Men Among 9 Dead, Thousands Injured As Handheld Pagers Explode In Lebanon, Syria
  4. Typhoon Yagi: Death Toll Rises To 226 In Myanmar, Over 500 In Southeast Asia
  5. Meta Bans Russian Media For 'Foreign Interference' | A Brief History Of Russia's Interference, Accusations
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Doctor Case: SC Directs Wikipedia To Remove Name And Photo Of Victim | The Case So Far
  2. AAP Names Atishi As Next Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal Resigns
  3. Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Polls: How Parties Fared In Previous Years
  4. Today's Horoscope For September 17, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. RG Kar: Mamata Listens To Doctors, Top Cops And Health Officials To Be Removed; Medics Rejoice Victory
  6. Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Date, Puja Muhurat, Significance And All You Should Know
  7. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  8. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav