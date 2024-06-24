Cricket

Super 8s: South Africa Edge West Indies, Storm Into T20 World Cup Semi-Finals - In Pics

Riding on Marco Jansen's last-over six, South Africa overcame a spirited West Indies by three wickets to advance to the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals on Monday (June 24). Tabraiz Shamsi's three-wicket haul helped restrict the Windies to a 135-run total in Antigua. Vital knocks from Tristan Stubbs (29 off 27 balls) and Heinrich Klaasen (22 off 10) set up the chase of a revised target of 123 runs in 17 overs (due to rain), but it was Jansen (21 not out off 14) who saw it through along with Kagiso Rabada.