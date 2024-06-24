Cricket

Super 8s: South Africa Edge West Indies, Storm Into T20 World Cup Semi-Finals - In Pics

Riding on Marco Jansen's last-over six, South Africa overcame a spirited West Indies by three wickets to advance to the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals on Monday (June 24). Tabraiz Shamsi's three-wicket haul helped restrict the Windies to a 135-run total in Antigua. Vital knocks from Tristan Stubbs (29 off 27 balls) and Heinrich Klaasen (22 off 10) set up the chase of a revised target of 123 runs in 17 overs (due to rain), but it was Jansen (21 not out off 14) who saw it through along with Kagiso Rabada.

T20 World cup: West Indies vs South Africa | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

South Africa's Marco Jansen, left, and teammate Kagiso Rabada celebrate following the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda. South Africa defeated the West Indies by three wickets.

1/9
WI vs SA: South Africa defeated West Indies by three wickets
WI vs SA: South Africa defeated West Indies by three wickets | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

West Indies' Rovman Powell, right, congratulates South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen, left, following their ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.

2/9
Roston Chase celebrates David Millers wicket
Roston Chase celebrates David Miller's wicket | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

West Indies' Roston Chase, right, celebrates with teammate Rovman Powell after dismissing South Africa's David Miller during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.

3/9
David Miller bats against West Indies
David Miller bats against West Indies | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

South Africa's David Miller bats during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.

4/9
Heinrich Klaasen bats against West Indies
Heinrich Klaasen bats against West Indies | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen bats during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.

5/9
Aiden Markram bats against West Indies
Aiden Markram bats against West Indies | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

South Africa's Aiden Markram bats during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.

6/9
WI vs SA: Rain stops play
WI vs SA: Rain stops play | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Ground staff run onto the field with covers as rain stops play during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.

7/9
Andre Russell hits a six against South Africa
Andre Russell hits a six against South Africa | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

West Indies' Andre Russell hits a six during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.

8/9
Rovman Powell bats against South Africa
Rovman Powell bats against South Africa Lynne Sladky

West Indies' Rovman Powell bats during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.

9/9
Aiden Markram bowls against West Indies
Aiden Markram bowls against West Indies | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

South Africa's captain Aiden Markram bowls during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.

