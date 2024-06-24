South Africa's Marco Jansen, left, and teammate Kagiso Rabada celebrate following the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda. South Africa defeated the West Indies by three wickets.
West Indies' Rovman Powell, right, congratulates South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen, left, following their ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.
West Indies' Roston Chase, right, celebrates with teammate Rovman Powell after dismissing South Africa's David Miller during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.
South Africa's David Miller bats during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.
South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen bats during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.
South Africa's Aiden Markram bats during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.
Ground staff run onto the field with covers as rain stops play during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.
West Indies' Andre Russell hits a six during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.
West Indies' Rovman Powell bats during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.
South Africa's captain Aiden Markram bowls during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.