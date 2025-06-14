Aiden Markram hit a stunning unbeaten century on day three of the World Test Championship final to put South Africa on the brink of a historic victory over Australia.
The Proteas are looking to win the WTC for the first time and need just 69 more runs to wrap up the win.
South Africa had fought their way back into contention on day two thanks to their work with the ball, but momentum swung back in Australia's favour in the morning session.
Nathan Lyon (two) was dismissed early on before Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood shared a stand of 59 for the last wicket, with the former top-scoring in their second innings with 58.
Hazlewood provided 17 before he was caught by Keshav Maharaj, with Australia dismissed for 207 on the stroke of lunch, setting South Africa a target of 282 for victory.
There had been 28 wickets taken across the first two days, but South Africa looked in control from the start of their second innings.
Ryan Rickleton (six) and Wiaan Mulder (27) were both taken by Starc (2-53), but it opened the door for Markram's partnership with Temba Bavuma, who remained unbeaten as they racked up a 143-run partnership, despite the latter struggling with a hamstring injury.
Markram plundered 102*, including 11 fours, and will pick up at the crease on Saturday with Bavuma (65*), who survived a scare as Steve Smith dropped a catch at first slip, with the Proteas captain on two.
It does mean Smith is unlikely to play on day four, though, as he suffered a compound dislocation on his right little finger during the drop, and went to hospital, which also makes him a major doubt for the upcoming tour of West Indies.
South Africa will resume at 213-2 on Saturday, with Markram and Bavuma starting at the crease as they look to continue their unbeaten partnership.
Data Debrief: South Africa on the brink
In the 148-year history of Test cricket, there have been just 26 occasions when the team batting last has scored the highest total of the match.
However, South Africa are close to doing just that, thanks to Markram's eighth Test century, which came from 156 deliveries.
The Proteas have not won a major title since 1998 (Champions Trophy), and they are looking to put their reputation of folding under pressure to bed.