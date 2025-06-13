SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Steve Smith Limps Off The Field After Dropping Crucial Catch

Steve Smith’s injury has cast a shadow over Australia’s push for victory in the ICC World Test Championship Final against South Africa at Lord’s. The seasoned batter and slip specialist left the field in visible pain after a failed catch attempt that not only gave Temba Bavuma a lifeline but also left the 36-year-old nursing what appeared to be a serious shoulder or finger injury.
The incident occurred during the 20th over of South Africa’s second innings, when Mitchell Starc, bowling with venom from the Pavilion End, found the outside edge of Bavuma’s bat. The ball flew towards Smith at first slip—ordinarily a safe pair of hands for Australia—but instead of sticking, it ricocheted off his fingers, costing the Aussies a critical chance and potentially a key fielder for the remainder of the match.
"Smith currently being assessed in the dressing room. Likely to go for scans," Australia said via a statement.
Grimacing in pain, Smith was immediately tended to by the team physio before being taken off the field. While early signs suggest a dislocation, either to his finger or shoulder, an official update from Cricket Australia is still awaited.
Smith’s departure couldn’t have come at a more delicate juncture for the defending champions. South Africa were 70 for 2 at the time, still needing 212 runs to win, and Bavuma’s wicket could have tilted the momentum sharply in Australia's favour.
Smith's reputation as one of the best slip fielders in the game precedes him—he has taken 331 catches across formats, the second-highest for Australia behind Ricky Ponting (363), and trails only Virat Kohli (336) among active cricketers.
However, the veteran’s slip catching has shown signs of decline in recent months. During the 2024 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Smith uncharacteristically led the chart for most dropped catches—putting down as many as seven. While still a trusted figure in the cordon, these lapses have raised questions about his reflexes and reliability under pressure.