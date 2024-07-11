Cricket

Serbia Vs Switzerland Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Match 14

Here is how you can watch Serbia vs Switzerland ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B, 2024

Switzerland cricket team. Photo: Facebook/CricketSwitzerland
Serbia and Switzerland are set to take on each other on Thursday in the match 14 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group B 2024. (More Cricket News)

Both teams come into this match on the back of two losses in their first two matches of the qualifiers. Serbia and Switzerland both have been given massive defeats by Jersey and a defeat in this match could end the loser's dream of making it to the next round of qualifiers.

Serbia lost to Jersey by 165 runs in the tournament opener while Switzerland were given a 167-run drubbing by Jersey. Switzerland lost a close match by two wickets against Belgium and Serbia lost to Croatia by 28 runs in their second match.

Both teams are desperate for first points on the board and will look for a good performance in the match.

T20 WC 2026 Qualifiers Sub-Regional Europe Qualifier B Live Streaming: All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Squads

Switzerland: Faheem Nazir (c), Bashir Ahmad, Noorkhan Ahmedi, Kenardo Fletcher, Ahmed Hassan (wk), Osama Mahmood, Anishkumar Nalinambika, Ali Nayyer, Abdullah Rana, Jai Sinh, Malyar Stanikzai, Idrees Ul Haque, Arjun Vinod, Ashwin Vinod


Serbia: Mark Pavlovic (c), Wintley Burton (wk), Alexander Dizija, Leslie Dunbar (wk), Alister Gajic, Simo Ivetic, Peter Nedeljkovic, Braithyn Pecic, Matija Sarenac, Slobodan Tosic, Edward Van Reenen, Luka Woods, Nemanja Zimonjic, Vukasin Zimonjic

Serbia Vs Switzerland Live Streaming

When is Serbia Vs Switzerland ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group B 2024?

The Serbia Vs Switzerland T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Sub-Regional Europe Qualifier match will take place on July 11, Thursday at 8:30 PM IST at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld.

Where to watch Serbia Vs Switzerland ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group B 2024?

There will be no live telecast of the this T20 tournament on any TV channel India.

However, it will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

Fans world-wide will be able to watch the T20 matches live on ICC.tv

