Saint Lucia Kings are set to clash with Barbados Royals in match 22 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Saturday. (More Sports News)
The Rovman Powell-led Barbados Royals thrashed St. Kitts And Nevis Patriots by nine wickets in their last match when all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall took a fifer and helped his team restrict the Patriots to 110 runs.
Quinton de Kock, in response, played an unbeaten knock of 59 runs to register victory in just 11.2 overs. Alick Athanaze also played a knock of 22 not out off just 15 balls.
After the win, Barbados Royals are leading the points table with 10 points in six matches. On the other hand, Saint Lucia Kings are third on the table with eight points in six matches. Trinbago Knight Riders are second with a similar eight points but a better net run rate.
Saint Lucia Kings Vs Barbados Royals Squads
Saint Lucia Kings: Johnson Charles, Faf du Plessis(c), Tim Seifert(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ackeem Auguste, Sadrack Descarte, Roston Chase, David Wiese, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Khari Campbell, Mikkel Govia, Johann Jeremiah, McKenny Clarke, Aaron Jones, Khary Pierre
Barbados Royals: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Alick Athanaze, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Dunith Wellalage, Obed McCoy, Maheesh Theekshana, Naveen-ul-Haq, Nyeem Young, Kevin Wickham, Ramon Simmonds, Kadeem Alleyne, Rivaldo Clarke, Isai Thorne, Nathan Sealy
Live streaming details of Saint Lucia Kings Vs Barbados Royals, CPL 2024, 22nd Match
When is Saint Lucia Kings Vs Barbados Royals, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match?
The Saint Lucia Kings Vs Barbados Royals, Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 match will be played on September 21, Saturday at 7:30 pm IST at Providence Stadium in Guyana.
Where to watch Saint Lucia Kings Vs Barbados Royals, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match?
The Saint Lucia Kings Vs Barbados Royals, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. It will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.