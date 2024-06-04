Cricket

SA Vs SL, ICC T20 World Cup: It's A Tough Wicket From A Batting Perspective, Says Markram

Sri Lanka were shot out for their lowest T20 total of 77 and South Africa had to struggle before securing a six wicket win in 16.2 overs here on Monday

T20WorldCup/X
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets. Photo: T20WorldCup/X
info_icon

The drop-in pitch at the Nassau Stadium that hosted the T20 World Cup opener between South Africa and Sri Lanka received criticism from both team captains. (More Cricket News)

Sri Lanka were shot out for their lowest T20 total of 77 and South Africa had to struggle before securing a six wicket win in 16.2 overs here on Monday.

"The batting was a little up and down... quite a tough wicket but we found some way to score runs. It's a tough one from a batting perspective," said Markram at the post-match presentation.

South Africa's player of the match, Anrich Nortje. - null
SA Vs SL, T20 World Cup: Anrich Nortje Not 'Looking Deep' At Career-Best Figures

BY Stats Perform

"You try to take the pitch out of it, but if the ball misbehaves or there's low bounce, it's just one of those things and hopefully we can take some learnings out of it," added the skipper, who scored 12 runs.

He said playing on the pitch would give his side some advantage ahead of the upcoming games.

"Obviously fortunate that we have our next two games here, so we know what to expect. But important to assess as you move around."

Sri Lankan skipper Hasaranga said it was not a high-scoring pitch.

Uganda are playing their first-ever World Cup match across formats. - File
Afghanistan Vs Uganda Toss Update, T20 World Cup: AFG Bat First In Guyana - Check Playing XIs

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"Our batters were looking at 160-170. To be honest this a 120 wicket, especially with our bowlers.

"We went with our bowling strength, that's why we batted first. We wanted to put up a good score and defend it. This is early in the tournament, as a team we wanted to do much better especially in the batting. We know we have bowling strength, so if our batters do well we can go further," he added.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. AP Elections Results 2024 LIVE: TDP Ahead In 78, YSRCP Leading In 19
  2. UP Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: BJP's Hema Malini Leads In Mathura, SP's Akhilesh & Dimple Yadav Leading In Their Seats
  3. Jammu Kashmir Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: Early Trends Shortly
  4. Hyderabad Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: Early Trends Shortly
  5. Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE Updates: Amit Shah Leading By Big Margin
Entertainment News
  1. Varun Dhawan Announces Birth of Daughter ‘Baby Dhawan’ With Natasha; Actor ‘Overjoyed With New Blessing In Life’
  2. 'Panchayat' Fame Durgesh Kumar Opens Up About His Struggling Days: I Have Suffered From Depression Twice In 11 Years
  3. Watch: Varun Dhawan Spotted Outside Hospital After Welcoming Daughter With Natasha Dalal
  4. Amitabh Bachchan Responds To 'So-Called Trended Lingo': 'What A World We Live In'
  5. Singer Sonu Nigam Awarded Honorary Fellowship In UK
Sports News
  1. Afghanistan Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: Farooqi-Powered AFG Canter To 125-Run Win
  2. T20 WC: Anrich Nortje Stars As RSA Beat SL By Six Wickets - In Pics
  3. Afghanistan Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup: Fazalhaq Farooqi's Fifer Takes AFG To 125-Run Win
  4. French Open Day 9 Recap: Djokovic Battles Past Cerundolo; Quarter-Finals Decided
  5. French Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Beats Francisco Cerundolo At Roland Garros - In Pics
World News
  1. Hawaii's Kīlauea Erupts After 50 Years, Map Shows Area Of Fissure: Hawaii Volcanoes National Park On High Alert
  2. Larry Allen Death: NFL Mourns The Loss Of Cowboys Legend At 52 Who 'Suddenly' Died While Vacationing In Mexico
  3. Gaza War: Israel Confirms Deaths Of Four More Hostages
  4. NYC Couple Reeled Old Safe Containing $100,000 While Magnet Fishing, NYPD Allows Them To Keep It
  5. Sophia Bush Celebrates First Pride Month After Coming Out As Queer In April
Latest Stories
  1. ECI Result Live: Check Election Commission Of India Lok Sabha Results 2024 Here At results.eci.gov.in
  2. Jammu Kashmir Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: Early Trends Shortly
  3. UP Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: BJP's Hema Malini Leads In Mathura, SP's Akhilesh & Dimple Yadav Leading In Their Seats
  4. Odisha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Tight Contest For BJD, BJP; Dharmendra Pradhan Leads From Sambalpur
  5. Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: NDA 300-Plus In Latest Trends; PM Modi Leads In Varanasi After Trailing Briefly
  6. AP Elections Results 2024 LIVE: TDP Ahead In 78, YSRCP Leading In 19
  7. Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Rape Accused JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Leads In Hassan; Rahul Gandhi Ahead In Wayanad
  8. Bypolls Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Haryana CM Nayab Saini Leading In Karnal Seat