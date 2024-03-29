Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2024 Toss Update: KKR Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs

KKR captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first in their encounter against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match 10 of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Friday. (Match Blog | Full Coverage)
Speaking at the toss, Shreyas said that he had a chat with the curator and it had a huge role in decision to bowl. "We are going to bowl first. Had a brief chat with the curator, she was like the ball will spin as well. (Morale) It is fantastic, everyone is in high spirits. We have to carry forward the same momentum. It is important to be in the present. My role is to play an anchor role. It's always good to have a lethal bowling line-up. It is important to stay in the present. We have to see to it that we capitalize on the start. The bowling - Anukul comes in. I am seriously confused. There are two teams given to me," Shreyas said at the toss.
RCB captain Faf du Plessis said that they too would have bowled. "The same (would have bowled first). It's a fresh wicket, looks a good wicket, you have to see how it plays in the first innings. It's important to close games early in the season. All the great crickets adapt, it's important to assess the conditions. We love the support and atmosphere. Same team," Du Plessis said at the toss.
Playing XIs:
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat(w), Dinesh Karthik, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal
Here are the Impact substitutes for both the teams:
Kolkata Knight Riders Subs: Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Subs: Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh
KKR have made one change with left-arm spinner Anukul Roy coming in. They have handed a debut IPL cap to 18-year-old top-order batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who is in their substitutes list.
RCB, on the other hand, have gone with the same playing XI.