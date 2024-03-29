Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2024 Toss Update: KKR Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs

Speaking at the toss, Shreyas said that he had a chat with the curator and it had a huge role in decision to bowl. "We are going to bowl first. Had a brief chat with the curator, she was like the ball will spin as well. (Morale) It is fantastic, everyone is in high spirits. We have to carry forward the same momentum. It is important to be in the present. My role is to play an anchor role. It's always good to have a lethal bowling line-up. It is important to stay in the present. We have to see to it that we capitalize on the start. The bowling - Anukul comes in. I am seriously confused. There are two teams given to me," Shreyas said at the toss.