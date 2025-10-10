Romania Vs Bulgaria Live Streaming, Women’s Continental Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch

Romania and Bulgaria lock horns at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in a group stage fixture
Romania aim to take the top spot in the points table with a win tonight
Match set to start from 5:45PM (IST) onwards
The Romanian Women’s team will look to do everything possible to go on top of the points table of the on-going Women’s Contintental Cup 2025. The hosts, who are currently placed 2nd in the early stages of the tournament, will take on bottom sided Bulgaria at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket ground from 5:45PM (IST) onwards.
In their opening match against Austria on October 9th, Romania had claimed a hard fought 5-wicket victory in a match that was reduced to 10 overs due to continous rain. Bulgaria, on the other hand, suffered a humiliating 56 run defeat to the hands of Turkiye in their tournament opener on the same day.
Romania Vs Bulgaria, Women’s Continental Cup 2025: Live Streaming
When to watch Romania vs Bulgaria, Women's Continental Cup 2025?
The much anticipated clash between Romania and Bulgaria is set to be played on Friday, 10 October from 5:45PM (IST) onwards at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground.
Where to Watch Romania Vs Bulgaria, Women's Continental Cup 2025?
Romania vs Bulgaria, Women’s Continental Cup 2025: Squads
Bulgaria Women Squad:
Slaveya Galabova, Vili NIkolova(w), Tanaya Dissanayake, Stanislava Sarandeva, Magdalena Zdravkova, Detelina Ruynekova(c), Nela Gocheva, Nadia Toleva, Katrin Srandeva, Gabriela Ilarionova, Bilyana Shotorova, Aleksa Stoilova, Ventislava Atanasova, Martina Abadjieva, Klimentina Kondakova, Nevena Tropolova
Romania Women Squad:
Niroshi Kuruppu(w), Rebecca Layla Blake(c), Maya Kearvell, Iuliana Muntean, Alina Lupascu, Daria Tanase, Madalina Marin, Cristina Cirlig, Ishini Palliya, Miruna Gabriela Ionita, Diana Oros, Stefania Slavaston, Roxana Ciric, Elena Predescu, Alexandra Ciric, Ramona Chirila