Romania Vs Bulgaria Live Streaming, Women’s Continental Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch

Romania will lock horns with Bulgaria in the 5th match of the Women’s Continental Cup 2025 with an aim to go on top of the points table

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
India Vs Pakistan Weather Report, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: How Are Playing Conditions Today
Image used for representative purposes. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
Summary
  • Romania and Bulgaria lock horns at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in a group stage fixture

  • Romania aim to take the top spot in the points table with a win tonight

  • Match set to start from 5:45PM (IST) onwards

The Romanian Women’s team will look to do everything possible to go on top of the points table of the on-going Women’s Contintental Cup 2025. The hosts, who are currently placed 2nd in the early stages of the tournament, will take on bottom sided Bulgaria at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket ground from 5:45PM (IST) onwards.

In their opening match against Austria on October 9th, Romania had claimed a hard fought 5-wicket victory in a match that was reduced to 10 overs due to continous rain. Bulgaria, on the other hand, suffered a humiliating 56 run defeat to the hands of Turkiye in their tournament opener on the same day.

Romania Vs Bulgaria, Women’s Continental Cup 2025: Live Streaming

When to watch Romania vs Bulgaria, Women's Continental Cup 2025?

The much anticipated clash between Romania and Bulgaria is set to be played on Friday, 10 October from 5:45PM (IST) onwards at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground.

Where to Watch Romania Vs Bulgaria, Women's Continental Cup 2025?

The official Live streaming platform of the Women’s Continental Cup 2025 is yet to be announced.

Romania vs Bulgaria, Women’s Continental Cup 2025: Squads

Bulgaria Women Squad:

Slaveya Galabova, Vili NIkolova(w), Tanaya Dissanayake, Stanislava Sarandeva, Magdalena Zdravkova, Detelina Ruynekova(c), Nela Gocheva, Nadia Toleva, Katrin Srandeva, Gabriela Ilarionova, Bilyana Shotorova, Aleksa Stoilova, Ventislava Atanasova, Martina Abadjieva, Klimentina Kondakova, Nevena Tropolova

Romania Women Squad:

Niroshi Kuruppu(w), Rebecca Layla Blake(c), Maya Kearvell, Iuliana Muntean, Alina Lupascu, Daria Tanase, Madalina Marin, Cristina Cirlig, Ishini Palliya, Miruna Gabriela Ionita, Diana Oros, Stefania Slavaston, Roxana Ciric, Elena Predescu, Alexandra Ciric, Ramona Chirila

Published At:
