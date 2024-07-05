Australian actor and Hollywood star Hugh Jackman has named captain Rohit Sharma as his favourite cricketer from the current Indian cricket team. The statement comes just a day after the Indian team went on a victory parade in Mumbai after winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 title. (Victory Parade Highlights | Full T20 WC Coverage)
Jackman, a cricket buff, said this while promoting his upcoming Marvel film, Deadpool & Wolverine, in which he reprises the role of Wolverine. Hailing him as "a beast" of a performer during the T20 World Cup, the actor did not waste a second in naming Rohit.
Asked who his favourite from Team India was, Jackman said: “Right now? Rohit [Sharma]. You took the [World] Cup home! I'm glad. But honestly, he was a beast!” Hi co-star Ryan Reynolds, who sat beside him, nodded in agreement and said, “This is amazing!”
You can watch the video of this interaction below.
The Indian team won its first ICC trophy in 11 years, defeating South Africa by seven runs in a tense final. Rohit and his veteran teammate Virat Kohli both announced their T20I retirements after the game, and so did all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.
After a five-day wait amid inclement weather in Barbados, the players and support staff returned to a hero's welcome on Thursday (July 4). Rohit and Co met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence in Delhi and then went on an open-air bus parade through Marine Drive in Mumbai, followed by a grand felicitation at the Wankhede Stadium.