Sachin Tendulkar slammed the batting performance of the Mumbai team calling it 'ordinary'. He wrote, After a good start, the @MumbaiCricAssoc batters played some ordinary cricket. On the other hand, Vidarbha have kept things simple and put Mumbai under pressure. I am sure there will be many exciting sessions in this game as the match unfolds. The wicket has grass cover, but the ball will turn and assist spinners as the game progresses. Vidarbha will be happy with the way they got back in the game after a solid partnership by the Mumbai openers. The first session belonged to Vidarbha."