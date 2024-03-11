Mumbai are currently locked in a fierce battle against Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy final at the Wankhede Stadium. With a host of stars lined up for the final including the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane, many young children were also present at the venue to watch their favourite stars. (More Cricket News)
Post-match, the Mumbai trip took some time off and spent some valuable time with the kids. On day one of the Ranji Trophy final, Iyer, Rahane and Shaw signed autographs and clicked selfies with the kids. The children were quite happy to see their heroes in the flesh and it was for all to see in the video put out by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted on X (formerly Twitter).
"Wonderful Support. Lovely Gesture. Smiles. Autographs. Selfies. @ajinkyarahane88, @ShreyasIyer15 & @PrithviShaw made the day special for the kids who came out in full force to support the cricketers at the Wankhede Stadium #RanjiTrophy | #Final | #MUMvVID," BCCI domestic captioned the video.
Watch the video here:
Vidarbha Fold Out For 105 In Reply To Mumbai's 224
After Vidarbha had won the toss and elected to bowl first, their bowlers did not disappoint as Mumbai batters failed to take the advantage after starting off well with the bat. However, it was down to the efforts of Shardul Thakur who scored a valuable 75 off 69 balls, to take the home team towards a respectable 224.
Harsh Dubey and Yash Thakur took three-wicket hauls each for Vidarbha. In reply, Akshay Wadkar-led side could not handle the pace and lengths of the Mumbai bowlers, as they folded out for 105, handing a lead of 119 to Mumbai.
Sachin Tendulkar slammed the batting performance of the Mumbai team calling it 'ordinary'. He wrote, After a good start, the @MumbaiCricAssoc batters played some ordinary cricket. On the other hand, Vidarbha have kept things simple and put Mumbai under pressure. I am sure there will be many exciting sessions in this game as the match unfolds. The wicket has grass cover, but the ball will turn and assist spinners as the game progresses. Vidarbha will be happy with the way they got back in the game after a solid partnership by the Mumbai openers. The first session belonged to Vidarbha."
Mumbai (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Bhupen Lalwani, Musheer Khan, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Tamore(w), Shams Mulani, Shardul Thakur, Tanush Kotian, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande
Vidarbha (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Aman Mokhade, Karun Nair, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar(w/c), Harsh Dubey, Aditya Thakare, Aditya Sarwate, Yash Thakur, Umesh Yadav