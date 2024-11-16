Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Day 4 Round 5: Shami In Focus As Bengal Need 7 Wickets To Trump MP

Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Day 4 Round 5: Group A Recap
Vivrant Sharma and Abid Mushtaq hit undefeated half-centuries to help Jammu and Kashmir beat Tripura by four wickets. Chasing 202 for an outright victory, J&K made 204 for six to cement their second position in the group behind leaders Vidarbha (27) with 23 points after five rounds. Tripura remained in fifth place with 12 points.
Meanwhile, Odisha tasted their first win of the season when they beat Maharashtra by three wickets. And in Delhi, Mumbai closed in on a win, bowling Services out for 182 in their second innings to need just 135 runs for victory.
Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Day 4 Round 5: Welcome!
Good morning! Welcome to the live coverage of Ranji Trophy 2024-25. Today is the fourth and the final day of round five matches. Amid the conclusion to several matches critical to the points table in all four groups, all eyes are on Mohammed Shami and what more he can deliver for Bengal after a heartening performance in the first innings upon comeback. Stay with us for live updates from India's premier red-ball domestic cricket tournament.