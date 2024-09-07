Cricket

R Ashwin Analyses How DRS In Domestic Cricket Will Help Young Batters Improve 'Faulty' Technique

Ashwin was pinning his argument on the leg before dismissal of India D batsman Ricky Bhui against India C left-arm spinner Manav Suthar in the Anantapur-leg of Duleep Trophy on Friday evening

R-ashwin-cricket
R Ashwin during a practice session ahead of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Photo: PTI
info_icon

Senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin lauded BCCI's move to have DRS in the ongoing Duleep Trophy, saying it will help an upcoming batter to make necessary technical tweaks before his possible initiation into international cricket. (More Cricket News)

Ashwin was pinning his argument on the leg before dismissal of India D batsman Ricky Bhui against India C left-arm spinner Manav Suthar in the Anantapur-leg of Duleep Trophy on Friday evening.

Bhui was batting on 44 and looked fluent but he stretched forward to play a defensive prod, and got pinged on his pads.

The on-field umpire initially didn’t give him out as the bowler was forced to resort to the Decision Review System, which favoured the bowler’s plea for a leg before dismissal.

Rajasthan Royals' Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the dismissal of Lucknow Super Giants' Marcus Stoinis during their Indian Premier League 2024 match in Jaipur on March 24, 2024. - AP/Pankaj Nangia
IPL's Impact Player Rule Gives More Value For Strategy, Makes The Game Fairer, Says Ravi Ashwin

BY PTI

“DRS for domestic cricket is not just for the right decisions to be made. Ricky Bhuvi’s (Bhui) dismissal last evening against Manav Suthar is a classic case of a batter who will get away with this technique 10/10 times in FC cricket,” Ashwin wrote on his official X handle.

“This was not a faulty technique pre DRS but now it is. Back in the day batters were given not out just because they managed to get on the front foot,” he added.

Ashwin’s observation was spot on because in earlier days, umpires hardly gave a batter out if he had plonked his front foot forward, using pad as the first line of defence while tucking the bat behind the pads.

In pre-DRS days, the former West Indian batter Jimmy Adams employed this technique quite routinely to escape from lbw, so much that he received the moniker -- 'Padams".

But now, the bowlers have the option of leaning on DRS to overturn the on-field decision, and the batters will have to adjust their style of play accordingly early in their career.

Ashwin alluded to that.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates a wicket. - File
Dinesh Karthik Suggests This Name As R Ashwin's Future Replacement In Team India

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"Now, keeping your bat behind the pad can be fatal, imagine someone making the climb to international cricket without getting this experience Ricky got yesterday.

"He could very well take an entire Test series to understand what he needs to work on and his career could well be over," he wrote.

However, the DRS, first introduced in the domestic circuit during the 2019-20 season, is yet to be fully implemented in domestic matches.

It is still restricted to big-ticket domestic matches such as Ranji Trophy semifinals and finals.

Initially, the DRS came without the UltraEdge feature and it was later added to the system during the 2022-23 domestic season, albeit only for the final.

But the full version of the DRS is available for the ongoing Duleep Trophy matches in Bengaluru and Anantapur.

Tags
Read the latest issues from the best online magazine in India. Get the latest breaking news and live updates on National news, Sports news, International news, US news, Education News and much more. Check your horoscopes and other astrology related updates.

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. R Ashwin Analyses How DRS In Domestic Cricket Will Help Young Batters Improve 'Faulty' Technique
  2. Musheer Khan's Strong Mindset Will Make Him Good India Option, Says Vijay Dahiya
  3. Mark Wood Sidelined Until 2025 With Elbow Injury
  4. England Vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test: Ben Duckett Hails Ollie Pope Resilience As Stand-in Skipper Hits Ton
  5. England Vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Ollie Pope Crosses 150, England 300
Football News
  1. Luis Suarez Bids Emotional Farewell To Uruguay Fans After Final International Game
  2. Conor Gallagher Insists Chelsea Exit Not Down To Technical Limitations
  3. Premier League: Ryan Gravenberch 'More Confident' At Liverpool Under Arne Slot
  4. 'I Am Done' - Steven Bergwijn Slams Ronald Koeman After Netherlands Snub
  5. 'Enzo Maresca One Of The Best', Says Noni Madueke After Flying Season Start
Tennis News
  1. Taylor Fritz Rallies To Beat Frances Tiafoe; Jannik Sinner Awaits In US Open Final - In Pics
  2. US Open: Jannik Sinner Downs Jack Draper In SFs, To Fight Taylor Fritz For Title - In Pics
  3. Jack Draper Believes Grand Slam Breakthrough 'A Matter Of Time' After US Open Semifinal Loss
  4. US Open: Taylor Fritz Overcomes Compatriot Frances Tiafoe, To Meet Jannik Sinner In Final
  5. Jannik Sinner Outlasts Jack Draper In 'Physical' US Open Semi-Final
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: September 07, 2024
  2. Centre Discharges Puja Khedkar From IAS With Immediate Effect | All About The Row
  3. Patient Dies Amid Protest In Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital, Family Alleges Negligence | Top Developments In Focus
  4. Brij Bhushan Calls Phogat's Olympic Loss 'God's Punishment', Accuses Cong Of Using Her As 'Pawn' For Haryana Polls
  5. Agonies Of The Voiceless: Laws In India Against Animal Cruelty | Explained
Entertainment News
  1. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  2. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  3. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  4. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Personal Emergency
US News
  1. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  2. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  3. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  4. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  5. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
World News
  1. Ukraine Shoots Down Russian Drones In Aerial Attack; Italy Asserts Support For Kyiv | Latest Updates
  2. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  3. Brazil Plane Crash: Cockpit Audio Indicates De-icing Problems, Investigators Say
  4. Typhoon Yagi: 2 Dead, 92 Injured In China's Hainan As Storm Makes Way To Northern Vietnam
  5. Rwanda: The story Of A Genocide, Gorillas, Gender And Growth
Latest Stories
  1. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates Equestrian Sport At The Games
  3. Paris Paralympics, Day 10 LIVE Updates: All Eyes On Athletics; Prachi, Arshad, Jyoti End Campaigns
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  5. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  6. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For September 7, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs