Quetta Gladiators Vs Karachi Kings Live Score, PSL 2026: Warner’s New-Look Side Face the Purple Force In Lahore

Karachi Kings cricketer Azam Khan in training ahead of PSL 2026 clash against Quetta Gladiators. KarachiKingsARY/X

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Live Score Updates, PSL 2026: Hello and welcome the live coverage of the Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings PSL 2026 match 2 from the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday, March 27. Quetta Gladiators, led by Saud Shakeel, is looking to go one step further after finishing as runners-up in the 2025 edition. Meanwhile, Karachi has signaled a bold new era by appointing Australian legend David Warner as captain, aiming to revitalize a franchise that has struggled for consistency since their 2020 title win. The Kings have significantly bolstered their squad with international stars like Moeen Ali and Adam Zampa. They will bank on the explosive opening pair of Warner and Reeza Hendricks, while Quetta will rely on the mystery spin of Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq to apply the brakes in the middle overs. Both teams will want a win to commence the competition on a positive note. Follow play-by-play updates and live score of the QG vs KK PSL match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

27 Mar 2026, 06:22:20 pm IST Quetta Gladiators Vs Karachi Kings Live Score, PSL 2026: Squads Quetta Gladiators: Ben McDermott, Sam Harper(w), Rilee Rossouw, Bevon Jacobs, Khawaja Nafay, Saud Shakeel(c), Tom Curran, Brett Hampton, Alzarri Joseph, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Bismillah Khan, Ahsan Ali, Jahanzaib Sultan, Ahmed Daniyal, Hasan Nawaz, Shamyl Hussain, Wasim Akram, Jahandad Khan, Khan Zaib, Saqib Khan Karachi Kings: David Warner(c), Muhammad Waseem, Reeza Hendricks, Salman Agha, Azam Khan(w), Aqib Ilyas, Moeen Ali, Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Adam Zampa, Mir Hamza, Ihsanullah, Saad Baig, Haroon Arshad, Khuzaima Tanveer, Shahid Aziz, Rizwanullah, Mohammad Hamza