Quetta Gladiators Vs Karachi Kings Live Score, PSL 2026: Warner’s New-Look Side Face the Purple Force In Lahore

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Live Score, PSL 2026: Check real-time updates of the Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings PSL 2026 match 2 from the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
quetta gladiators v karachi kings live score pakistan super league 2026 psl match 2
Karachi Kings cricketer Azam Khan in training ahead of PSL 2026 clash against Quetta Gladiators. KarachiKingsARY/X
Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Live Score Updates, PSL 2026: Hello and welcome the live coverage of the Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings PSL 2026 match 2 from the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday, March 27. Quetta Gladiators, led by Saud Shakeel, is looking to go one step further after finishing as runners-up in the 2025 edition. Meanwhile, Karachi has signaled a bold new era by appointing Australian legend David Warner as captain, aiming to revitalize a franchise that has struggled for consistency since their 2020 title win. The Kings have significantly bolstered their squad with international stars like Moeen Ali and Adam Zampa. They will bank on the explosive opening pair of Warner and Reeza Hendricks, while Quetta will rely on the mystery spin of Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq to apply the brakes in the middle overs. Both teams will want a win to commence the competition on a positive note. Follow play-by-play updates and live score of the QG vs KK PSL match with us.
LIVE UPDATES

Quetta Gladiators Vs Karachi Kings Live Score, PSL 2026: Squads 

Quetta Gladiators: Ben McDermott, Sam Harper(w), Rilee Rossouw, Bevon Jacobs, Khawaja Nafay, Saud Shakeel(c), Tom Curran, Brett Hampton, Alzarri Joseph, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Bismillah Khan, Ahsan Ali, Jahanzaib Sultan, Ahmed Daniyal, Hasan Nawaz, Shamyl Hussain, Wasim Akram, Jahandad Khan, Khan Zaib, Saqib Khan

Karachi Kings: David Warner(c), Muhammad Waseem, Reeza Hendricks, Salman Agha, Azam Khan(w), Aqib Ilyas, Moeen Ali, Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Adam Zampa, Mir Hamza, Ihsanullah, Saad Baig, Haroon Arshad, Khuzaima Tanveer, Shahid Aziz, Rizwanullah, Mohammad Hamza

Quetta Gladiators Vs Karachi Kings Live Score, PSL 2026: Welcome

Hello and welcome to our live blog of Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings match 2 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026. The match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Stay tuned with us for match updates and scoreboard.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026: Five Talking Points Ahead Of New Indian Premier League Season

  2. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026 Match 1: South Indian Derby Prediction And Players To Watch Out For

  3. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026 Match 1: M Chinnaswamy Pitch Report And Weather Forecast

  4. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026 Match 1: Check Overall Head-To-Head Record Of This South Indian Derby

  5. Lahore Qalandars Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026: Rauf, Zaman Shine As Shaheen Shah Afridi And Co Scalp Opening Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  4. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

  5. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 26, 2026

  2. Son Of BJP Councillor Detained In Major Sex Abuse Case Involving Dozens Of Minor Girls In Goa

  3. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

  4. Activists, Students Protest Passage Of Transgender Persons (Protection Of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026

  5. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

Entertainment News

  1. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  2. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  3. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  4. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  5. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Iran Rejects Trump’s 15-Point Plan, Sets Five Conditions To End War

  2. US–Israel–Iran War: Iran Tightens Control Over Strait OF Hormuz; Trump Claims Iran 'Begging' For A Deal

  3. French Oil Giant TotalEnergies Faces Court Battle In South Africa Over Offshore Drilling

  4. Trump’s 15-point Plan Revives Old Demands, Evokes Sharp Pushback From Iran

  5. Iranian IRGC Navy Chief Behind Strait Of Hormuz Blockade Killed In Airstrike: Reports

Latest Stories

  1. The End of Oak Street Teaser Trailer: Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor Lead Mysterious Sci-Fi Drama

  2. New Breaking Bad Project Releasing In 2026 With Dean Norris Returning, But It’s Not What You Expect

  3. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Israel Warns Attack on Iran to "Escalate and Expand"

  4. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranveer Singh-Starrer Remains Steady, Crosses Rs 670 Crore Mark In India

  5. US–Israel–Iran War: Iran Tightens Control Over Strait OF Hormuz; Trump Claims Iran 'Begging' For A Deal

  6. Trump claims Iran ‘too afraid’ to admit it wants a deal

  7. Gaza: Doctors Under Attack Refused By BBC To Broadcast Receives A BAFTA Nomination

  8. Nicholas Brendon’s Death Latest Update: Buffy Star Was Found Dead By A Friend, Coroner Reveals ‘No Signs of Foul Play’