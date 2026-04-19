PBKS Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 29 At Punjab's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium

Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya, right, and his batting partner Cooper Connolly run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP

1/8 Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP





2/8 Lucknow Super Giants' Mohammed Shami, right, celebrates the wicket of Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP





3/8 Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo; AP





4/8 Punjab Kings' Cooper Connolly, left, celebrates his fifty runs as his batting partner Priyansh Arya looks on during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP





5/8 Lucknow Super Giants' Prince Yadav bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP





6/8 Punjab Kings' Cooper Connolly plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP





7/8 Lucknow Super Giants' Prince Yadav, second from right, celebrates the wicket of Punjab Kings' Cooper Connolly during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP





8/8 Punjab Kings' Marcus Stoinis plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in New Chandigarh, India. Photo: AP





