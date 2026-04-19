PBKS Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 29 At Punjab's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium
Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to field against Punjab Kings in match 29 of Indian Premier League 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, Punjab on Sunday (April 19). Pant allayed concerns about his fitness, walking in for the toss after suffering a blow to his left elbow in the previous game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Table-toppers Punjab are riding high as the only team still undefeated in the tournament, and seeking their third home win. Their opponents Lucknow, meanwhile, are looking to reset after back-to-back losses.
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