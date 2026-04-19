PBKS Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 29 At Punjab's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to field against Punjab Kings in match 29 of Indian Premier League 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, Punjab on Sunday (April 19). Pant allayed concerns about his fitness, walking in for the toss after suffering a blow to his left elbow in the previous game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Table-toppers Punjab are riding high as the only team still undefeated in the tournament, and seeking their third home win. Their opponents Lucknow, meanwhile, are looking to reset after back-to-back losses.

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Indian Premier League: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants
Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya, right, and his batting partner Cooper Connolly run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP
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Priyansh Arya Indian Premier League
Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP
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Mohammed Shami IPL 2026
Lucknow Super Giants' Mohammed Shami, right, celebrates the wicket of Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP
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Punjab Kings Priyansh Arya celebrates his fifty runs
Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo; AP
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Indian Premier League Cooper Connolly
Punjab Kings' Cooper Connolly, left, celebrates his fifty runs as his batting partner Priyansh Arya looks on during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP
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Prince Yadav Indian Premier League
Lucknow Super Giants' Prince Yadav bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP
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Indian Premier League 2026 Cooper Connolly
Punjab Kings' Cooper Connolly plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP
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Prince Yadav Indian Premier League
Lucknow Super Giants' Prince Yadav, second from right, celebrates the wicket of Punjab Kings' Cooper Connolly during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP
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Marcus Stoinis Indian Premier League
Punjab Kings' Marcus Stoinis plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in New Chandigarh, India. Photo: AP
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