Papua New Guinea women are set to clash with Scotland women in the second T20I match of the Women's Tri-Series In Netherlands 2024 on Thursday, 15th August. (More Cricket News)
The tri-series consists of three T20I, each playing the other two teams once. The teams finishing top two in the table will clash in the final. The ODI tri-series was won by Scotland women.
The first T20I between Netherlands women and Papua New Guinea Women was washed out in rain. The hosts were playing at 66/1 after 8.2 overs when rain interrupted and the match was abandoned.
The next match will be played between Scotland and the Netherlands at the same venue. The hosts have a golden chance to win this series as well.
Squads:
Scotland Women Squad: Saskia Horley, Abbi Aitken Drummond, Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji, Lorna Jack, Katherine Fraser, Ellen Watson(w), Chloe Abel, Abtaha Maqsood(c), Olivia Bell, Gabriella Fontenla, Emma Walsingham, Nayma Sheikh, Niamh Muir, Maryam Faisal, Megan McColl
Papua New Guinea Women Squad: Naoani Vare, Vicky Araa, Tanya Ruma, Sibona Jimmy, Brenda Tau(w/c), Pauke Siaka, Kevau Frank, Geua Tom, Henao Thomas, Mahuta Jayphert, Isabel Toua, Vicky Buruka, Dika Lohia, Lakshmi Rajadurai
Live Streaming And Broadcast Details:
When to watch PNG-W Vs SCO-W, Women's Tri-Series In Netherlands 2024, 2nd T20I match in India?
The PNG-W Vs SCO-W, Women's Tri-Series In Netherlands 2024, 2nd T20I match will be played on Thursday, 15th August, 2024 at VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen, Netherlands.
Where to live stream the PNG-W Vs SCO-W, Women's Tri-Series In Netherlands 2024, 2nd T20I match in India?
The live streaming details of the PNG-W Vs SCO-W, Women's Tri-Series In Netherlands 2024, 2nd T20I match is yet to be decided.