Paris Olympics, Women's Hockey: Netherlands Beat China 2-1 To Defend Title, Gold Celebrated In Orange Sea

Team Netherlands poses for a photograph after winning the gold medal in the women's field hockey at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Colombes, France. (AP Photo/ Anjum Naveed)

Team Netherlands poses for a photograph after winning the gold medal in the women's field hockey at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Colombes, France. (AP Photo/ Anjum Naveed)