PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

Match 58 of Indian Premier League 2024 pits eighth-placed Punjab Kings against Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday, May 9. (Streaming | Key Battles | Prediction)
The Shikhar Dhawan-less PBKS, who are being led by Sam Curran in Dhawan's absence, lost to Chennai Super Kings by 28 runs in their previous game, while the Challengers beat Gujarat Titans by four wickets. Both teams currently have eight points from 11 games and whoever wins Thursday's encounter will stay in contention for the IPL 2024 play-offs, while the other will be knocked out.
Advertisement
Before the PBKS Vs RCB match begins, here are all the key facts and figures from the enduring rivalry.
Punjab Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Head-To-Head Record
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (erstwhile Royal Challengers Bangalore) and Punjab Kings (earlier known as Kings XI Punjab) have faced off 32 times in IPL so far, and Punjab have won 17 matches, while RCB have emerged victors 15 times. Of the last five clashes, the Bengaluru franchise has won three and PBKS two.
PBKS Vs RCB: Highest Run-Scorers
Former India captain and RCB mainstay Virat Kohli holds the record for the most runs scored in this derby, with 938 runs to his name. From Punjab's side, KL Rahul (who now captains Lucknow Super Giants) has the most runs - 451.
Advertisement
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Punjab Kings: Highest Wicket-Takers
With 25 wickets for RCB, Yuzvendra Chahal (who now plays for Rajasthan Royals) leads the charts when it comes to most number of wickets in this match-up. As for PBKS, Sandeep Sharma has picked up 16 wickets, which is the highest from the franchise.
RCB Vs PBKS: Highest Individual Score
In addition to the most aggregate runs, Rahul also has the highest individual score in this match-up, with an undefeated 132-run knock to his name for Punjab. As for Bengaluru, their former opener and 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle possesses the record for the top score with a 117-run knock.
Punjab Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Best Bowling Figures
Former India and Karnataka seamer Sreenath Aravind took a four-wicket haul (4/14) while playing for RCB, which are the best bowling figures from either team in this fixture. From PBKS' side, Piyush Chawla (who now represents MI) holds the mark with a 4/17.