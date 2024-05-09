PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

The Shikhar Dhawan-less PBKS, who are being led by Sam Curran in Dhawan's absence, lost to Chennai Super Kings by 28 runs in their previous game, while the Challengers beat Gujarat Titans by four wickets. Both teams currently have eight points from 11 games and whoever wins Thursday's encounter will stay in contention for the IPL 2024 play-offs, while the other will be knocked out.