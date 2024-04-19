PBKS Vs MI, IPL 2024, Highlights
Ashutosh Rana's 28-ball 61 was not enough as PBKS lost by nine runs to MI in this IPL 2024 fixture. Jasprit Bumrah was the wrecker in-chief with three vital wickets to bowl out PBKS for 183 and secure a crucial victory. Earlier, Sam Curran had won the toss and elected to bowl first as they restricted MI to 192. Suryakumar Yadav was their highest scorer with 78. Get the cricket scores and updates on the PBKS Vs MI match of the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)
PBKS Vs MI Full Squads:
Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Nathan Ellis, Tanay Thyagarajan, Shivam Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Rilee Rossouw, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Harvik Desai, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Nuwan Thushara, Kwena Maphaka, Luke Wood, Piyush Chawla
Pitch Report:
The square boundaries are 70 metres and 63 metres whereas the straight boundary is at 72 metres. There is a bit of grass on the surface and seems likes a good pitch to bat on. However, the average first innings score at the venue is 168 but the batters need to put up more than that. The smaller boundaries may result in another run-fest.
Toss Update:
Punjab Kings have won the toss and have opted to field
Playing XIs:
Punjab Kings: Rilee Rossouw, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah
Impact Substitutes:
Mumbai Indians: Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Naman Dhir
Punjab Kings: Rahul Chahar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Bhatia, Shivam Singh, Rishi Dhawan
Rohit Sharma's 250th IPL Match
MI Start Batting
Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma opened the batting for Mumbai Indians in front of Liam Livingstone, who came to bowl the first over for Punjab Kings. Just seven runs from the first over.
MI - 7/0 (1)
Fifty For MI In Powerplay
Kagiso Rabada dismissed Ishan Kishan on the first delivery of his over. After that, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav mauled PBKS bowlers to take the team's score past 50 runs within the powerplay.
MI - 54/1 (6)
SKY Completes Fifty!
Harshal Patel came to bowl in the 11th over and with a single on the second delivery, Suryakumar Yadav completed his second half-century of this season. Earlier, Rohit Sharma completed his 6500 runs in the IPL.
MI - 96/1 (11)
Tilak, Surya Rebuild Innings!
This is not an easy pitch to bat on. Harpreet Brar has kept the bowling tight and batters are finding it difficult to score here. SKY completed his half-century in 34 balls. Curran dismissed Rohit Sharma on 36. Tilak Varma is supporting Yadav as MI enters the death overs.
MI - 130/2 (15)
Target Set For PBKS!
Punjab Kings bowled brilliantly but still, Mumbai Indians managed to get to 192 runs in 20 overs. Tim David smashed Sam Curran for two fours and a six in the 19th over but Harshal Patel did recovery by giving just seven runs in the last over and getting three wickets. Now, Punjab Kings need 193 runs in 120 balls to win this match.
MI - 192/7 (20)
Innings Break!
Brief Score: MI - 192/7 (20)
Suryakumar Yadav - 78 (53), Rohit Sharma - 36 (25) | Harshal Patel: (4-0-31-3)
PBKS Are 39-4 After 5 Overs
Chasing 193 for victory, PBKS were put on the backfoot by MI's Jasprit Bumrah and Gerald Coetzee as the duo combined to wreck havoc in the home team's top-order.
PBKS Are 87/6 After 10 Overs
Two more wickets in this phase as PBKS fell further down the slide in their pursuit of 193 against MI. It's down to their 'famous' pair of Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma to bail them out, again!
PBKS Are 141/7 After 15 Overs
Ashutosh Sharma has brought back PBKS in the game after they were struggling to get a grip against MI. Sharma has hit seven maximums as MI's bowlers toiled hard.
MI Win!
Mumbai Indians have beaten Punjab Kings by nine runs despite late heroics from Ashutosh Sharma. The batter scored 28-ball 61 to bring back PBKS back in the game but MI bowlers were too good on the night as they prevailed with some clever bowling by the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Gerald Coetzee.
MI 192/7 (20 Overs)
PBKS 183 (19.1 Overs)
Sam Curran | PBKS captain
Another close one, I think this team likes a close one, but unfortunately another loss. Another incredible knock from the young guy (on Ashutosh), but another close loss. It's very tough, you want to lose close games rather then getting absolutely thumped, but we've lost a lot of wickets at the start, the way the younger guys have taken the team so close is heartening (on Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma). They have incredible confidence, you see a guy like Ashutosh having the confidence to play the sweeps and the big hits against pacers, it's so great to watch them in action. It's disheartening to lose close games, but there are a lot of positives in this team. We still have the belief in us, we believe we can turn this around, the sun will come up tomorrow and we will hopefully get on a winning run.
MI Captain Hardik Pandya
Very good game of cricket. Everyone's nerve got tested. We did speak about before the game that the character will be checked in this game. Naturally you think you're ahead in the game. But we knew IPL has a tendency to produce these games. Unbelievable - coming in and playing like that. Almost every ball hitting the middle. Happy for him and chuffed for his future. We did speak in the timeout that it doesn't matter how good we look. We'll keep scrapping in this game. We'll keep scrapping in this game. We were quite soft in certain overs. Nevertheless, a win is a win.
Jasprit Bumrah - POTM
This was a close game. Much closer than what we thought it would go. Of course you want to make an impact when the ball does something. In this format the ball swings two overs. When I want to bowl more, I play Test cricket. That fulfills my desires. This format is a little difficult for bowlers, with time restrictions and impact player rules. Batting lineup becomes deeper and deeper. But that's not in your control. I do relay the message to the bowlers whenever I can. But you also don't want to deliver too many messages in the heat of the moment.
Good Night
A crucial win for MI in this IPL 2024 fixture and it sees them leapfrog GT in the points table.