Pakistan Vs Australia, Women's T20I World Cup Toss Update: AUS-W Choose To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Pakistan face a significant challenge as they meet Australia in the 14th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, with the match now underway.
While Australia are in a strong position with two wins from two games, Pakistan lost their last match after securing victory in their opener. A win for Australia will almost guarantee their spot in the semifinals, while a defeat for Pakistan could make their path to the semifinals challenging.
Toss Update
Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first against Pakistan.
Playing XIs
Australia: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Georgia Wareham, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt
Pakistan: Muneeba Ali (w/c), Iram Javed, Sidra Amin, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadia Iqbal, Aliya Riaz
Pakistan Vs Australia: Full Squads
Pakistan Women Squad: Muneeba Ali(w), Gull Feroza, Sidra Amin, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Tuba Hassan,
Fatima Sana(c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Iram Javed, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadaf Shamas, Tasmia Rubab
Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Georgia Wareham, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Annabel Sutherland, Megan Schutt, Kim Garth, Alana King, Tayla Vlaeminck, Darcie Brown