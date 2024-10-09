Cricket

PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Crawley, Root Lead England Fightback After Shakeel, Salman Take Pakistan To 556 - In Pics

England were in a spot of both early on in the first innings of their response, losing Ollie Pope in the second over but recovered brilliantly thanks to Zak Crawley and Joe Root who remained unbeaten on 64 and 32, respectively at Stumps on Day 2. England are currently 460 behind on a flat Multan deck. Earlier in the day, Saud Shakeel 82, and Agha Salman’s brilliant 104 guided Pakistan to 556. The hosts would be eager to pick a few early wickets on Day 3 to put England on the backfoot.

PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test Day 2: Zak Crawley, left, and Joe Root walk off the field | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

England's Zak Crawley, left, and Joe Root walk off the field on the end of the second day game of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

2/10
PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test Day 2: Englands Joe Root bats
PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test Day 2: England's Joe Root bats | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

England's Joe Root bats during the second day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

3/10
PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test Day 2: Pakistans Aamer Jamal bowls
PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test Day 2: Pakistan's Aamer Jamal bowls | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Pakistan's Aamer Jamal bowls during the second day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

4/10
PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test Day 2: Englands Zak Crawley bats
PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test Day 2: England's Zak Crawley bats | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

England's Zak Crawley bats during the second day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

5/10
PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test Day 2: Naseem Shah celebrates Ollie Popes wicket
PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test Day 2: Naseem Shah celebrates Ollie Pope's wicket | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Pakistan's Naseem Shah, right, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Ollie Pope during the second day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

6/10
PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test Day 2: Salman Ali Agha celebrates after scoring century
PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test Day 2: Salman Ali Agha celebrates after scoring century | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha celebrates after scoring century during the second day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

7/10
PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test Day 2: Salman Ali Agha plays a shot
PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test Day 2: Salman Ali Agha plays a shot | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha plays a shot during the second day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

8/10
PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test Day 2: Saud Shakeel plays a shot
PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test Day 2: Saud Shakeel plays a shot | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Pakistan's Saud Shakeel plays a shot during the second day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

9/10
PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test Day 2: Pakistans Mohammad Rizwan reacts after his dismissal
PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test Day 2: Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan reacts after his dismissal | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal during the second day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

10/10
PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test Day 2: Brydon Carse celebrates Naseem Shahs wicket
PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test Day 2: Brydon Carse celebrates Naseem Shah's wicket | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

England's Brydon Carse, center, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Naseem Shah during the second day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

