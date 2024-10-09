Cricket

PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Crawley, Root Lead England Fightback After Shakeel, Salman Take Pakistan To 556 - In Pics

England were in a spot of both early on in the first innings of their response, losing Ollie Pope in the second over but recovered brilliantly thanks to Zak Crawley and Joe Root who remained unbeaten on 64 and 32, respectively at Stumps on Day 2. England are currently 460 behind on a flat Multan deck. Earlier in the day, Saud Shakeel 82, and Agha Salman’s brilliant 104 guided Pakistan to 556. The hosts would be eager to pick a few early wickets on Day 3 to put England on the backfoot.