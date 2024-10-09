England's Zak Crawley, left, and Joe Root walk off the field on the end of the second day game of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
England's Joe Root bats during the second day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Aamer Jamal bowls during the second day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
England's Zak Crawley bats during the second day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Naseem Shah, right, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Ollie Pope during the second day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha celebrates after scoring century during the second day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha plays a shot during the second day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Saud Shakeel plays a shot during the second day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal during the second day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
England's Brydon Carse, center, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Naseem Shah during the second day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.