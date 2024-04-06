Cricket

Oman Vs Namibia, 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch OMA Vs NAM On TV And Online

Oman and Namibia continue their preparations for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Here's all you need to know about the fifth and final OMA vs NAM T20I cricket match — squads, date, time, venue and telecast details

Sceengrab
Tangeni Lungameni of Namibia bowls to Oman's Rafiullah during their fourth T20I cricket match in Al Amerat on April 5, 2024. Photo: Sceengrab
Before their June 3 meeting at Bridgetown's iconic Kensington Oval, an ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Group B fixture, Oman and Namibia will clash in a winner-take-all series finale at the modest Al Amerat Cricket Ground Al on Sunday (April 7). The fifth OMA vs NAM T20I match can be streamed live. (More Cricket News)

The five-match series, one of the many pre-World Cup assignments, has so far produced four entertaining matches, leaving honours even at 2-2. The visitors, who started as the favourites thanks to their global standings, won the tour opener by four wickets. But Oman, ranked 18th in the world, hit back with a six-run win in the second T20I. The hosts then took a 2-1 lead with an eight-wicket win in the third match.

Namibia, 13th in the ICC team rankings, responded in kind with star all-rounder David Wiese doing the damage with both bat and ball -- an unbeaten 51 (32) and 3/26 -- in the penultimate match. Now the stage is set for the series finale.

Oman vs Namibia T20 head-to-head

Namibia lead Oman 4-3 in the T20 head-to-head record and 3-2 in T20Is. The two teams met in a T20I match for the first time during the 2019-2020 ICC World Cup Qualifier.

Oman vs Namibia, 5th T20I match details - date, time and venue

The fifth and final T20I match between Oman and Namibia will be played on April 7, Sunday at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat.

The OMA vs NAM match is scheduled to start at 2:30 PM local time (4:00 PM IST, 10:30 AM GMT) and the toss will happen half an hour before the start of the match.

Oman vs Namibia, 5th T20I match telecast details

The fifth Oman vs Namibia T20I cricket match will be streamed live on the FanCode app in India. TV telecast is not available.

Squads

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Khalid Kail, Rafiullah, Shoaib Khan, Aqib Ilyas (c), Ayaan Khan, Mehran Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Zeeshan Maqsood, Naseem Khushi (wk), Pratik Athavale (wk), Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Samay Shrivastava, Shakeel Ahmed.

Namibia: Dylan Leicher, Gerhard Van Rensburg (wk), Malan Kruger, David Wiese, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, Jean-Pierre Kotze (wk), Zane Green (wk), Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Ruben Trumpelmann, Simon Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni.

Oman confirmed their T20 World Cup finals spot via Asian qualifiers as one of the finalists. In the said final, they beat Nepal in Super Over. Namibia made the World Cup cut with a perfect win record -- six in six -- in the African qualifiers. Interestingly, both teams are in the same 2024 World Cup group, along with the winners of the last two editions -- Australia and England.

Oman's ICC T20 World Cup 2024 fixtures

June 2: Oman vs Namibia at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

June 5: Oman vs Australia at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

June 9: Oman vs Scotland at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

June 13: Oman vs England at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

Namibia's ICC T20 World Cup 2024 fixtures

June 2: Namibia vs Oman at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

June 6: Namibia vs Scotland at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

June 11: Namibia vs Australia at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

June 15: Namibia vs England at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

