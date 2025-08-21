2027 Cricket World Cup to be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia
Local Organising Committee board includes political leaders, business executives and CSA officials
Venues being upgraded with new pitches and floodlighting ahead of 2026-27 season
Former South African cabinet minister Trevor Manuel has been announced as the chair of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 2027 Cricket World Cup, to be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. He will head a 15-member committee as unveiled by Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday (August 21, 2025), which includes two provincial presidents, a CSA board member, seven independent directors, two representatives appointed by the South African ministry, and three CSA executives, including CEO Pholetsi Moseki.
The independent directors include former deputy president Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, business leader Nomfanelo Magwentshu who played a key role in South Africa's 2010 FIFA World Cup serving as its chief operations officer, as well as Dr Stavros Nicolaou, past interim chair of CSA.
Executives other than CEO Moseki include COO Tjaart van der Walt and public affairs executive Refentse Shinners, who are also part of the 15-strong board.
Explaining the board's structure, CSA members council president Rihan Richards said at a media briefing in Johannesburg: "We deliberately went with a lot of independents in order to bring in a variety of skills. The operational matters will be covered from within the CSA perspective."
For Manuel, who has held senior portfolios including finance minister and minister in the presidency, this appointment marks his first step into sport. "I've done many different things in my life. Sports administration is not one of them," he said.
"Trying to do this late in my life is not easy for me... We must make that commitment to South Africa, to sport, to the durability of the exercise. This is a nation-building exercise," he added.
The board's provincial presidents are Johannes Adams of Western Province and Yunus Bobat of Kwa-Zulu Natal. Adams' selection has drawn attention since the Western Province Cricket Association has faced heavy financial losses of more than R15 million, while Newlands stadium remains in a state of disrepair.
To support the World Cup, venues such as Newlands, Wanderers, SuperSport Park and Kingsmead are undergoing upgrades. Projects include the installation of floodlights and drop-in pitches, which are expected to be ready for play during the 2026-27 season.