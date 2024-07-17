Cricket

New Zealand Men's Cricket Team To Host England, Sri Lanka And Pakistan In Jam Packed Home Season - Check Full Schedule

A hectic white-ball schedule awaits for the New Zealand's men's side that also includes the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 that will be played in Pakistan

New Zealand cricket team file photo, BlackCaps Twitter
File photo of the New Zealand cricket team. Photo: X/BlackCaps
info_icon

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has officially announced the 2024-25 home season schedule, that include some important cricket tours of England, Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The announcement was made on Wednesday, July 17 that includes a rigorous schedule which includes three Tests, six ODIs and eight T20Is. (More Cricket News)

The highlight of the itinerary was the Test series against England. Furthermore, the BlackCaps have away tours to Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and India.

Post the conclusion of the England series, the Kiwis welcome Sri Lanka for a T20I and ODI series in late December till mid-January. The team will then travel to Pakistan for a ODI tri-series, that will serve as a preparatory for the Champions Trophy, that kick-starts from Feb 19.

New Zealand cricket captain Kane Williamson will play his 100th Test match at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. - Photo: X/ @BLACKCAPS
New Zealand Cricket: Kane Williamson Prioritises Playing For BlackCaps Despite Excitement For SA20

BY PTI

Post the ICC Champions Trophy, Kiwis will host the Men In Green for 5 T20Is and three ODIs in late March and April.

New Zealand's 2024-25 home season fixtures:

New Zealand vs England Test series

  1. November 28-December 2: 1st Test, Christchurch

  2. December 6-December 10: 2nd Test, Wellington

  3. December 14-December 18: 3rd Test, Hamilton

T20I series v Sri Lanka

First T20I: Dec 28, Tauranga
Second T20I: Dec 30, Tauranga
Third T20I: Jan 2, Nelson

ODI series v Sri Lanka

First ODI: Jan 5, Wellington
Second ODI: Jan 8, Hamilton
Third ODI: Jan 11, Auckland

T20I series v Pakistan

First T20I: March 16, Christchurch
Second T20I: March 18, Dunedin
Third T20I: March 21, Auckland
Fourth T20I: March 23, Tauranga
Fifth T20I: March 26, Wellington

ODI series v Pakistan

First ODI: March 29, Napier
Second ODI: April 2, Hamilton
Third ODI: April 5, Tauranga

