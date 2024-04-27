The second game of the five-match T20 series between Nepal and the West Indies 'A' squad is scheduled for Sunday, April 28th, at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. (More Cricket News)
In the first match of this five match T20 series Nepal cricket team, powered by their skipper Rohit Paudel’s blazing century, notched an unforgettable 4-wicket win against West Indies 'A' in Kirtipur.
This series is also crucial preparation for both sides, in the run-up to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in June. Cricket West Indies has named a 15-member squad replete with T20 specialists like Fabian Allen, Johnson Charles, Mark Deyal, Andre Fletcher, Obed McCoy and Hayden Walsh. The team is being captained by Roston Chase, with Alick Athanaze as his deputy.
When will Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 2nd T20 be played?
The 2nd T20I will be played on Sunday, April 28 at 12pm IST at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.
Where to watch live streaming of Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 2nd T20 live?
Cricket fans can live stream the five-match T20 series between Nepal and West Indies 'A' on the Fancode app and website in India. There will be no live telecast of the tour in India.
Squad
Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Anil Sah, Kushal Malla, Sundeep Jora, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Bibek Yadav, Pratish GC, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Abinash Bohara, Lalit Rajbanshi, Aarif Sheikh and Aakash Chand.
West Indies 'A': Roston Chase (c), Alick Athanaze, Fabian Allen, Kadeem Alleyne, Joshua Bishop, Mark Deyal, Matthew Forde, Oshane Thomas, Keacy Carty, Andre Fletcher, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul and Hayden Walsh.
Match starts at 12pm IST.