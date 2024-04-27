Cricket

Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 2nd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India

In the first match of this five match T20 series Nepal cricket team, powered by their skipper Rohit Paudel’s blazing century, notched an unforgettable 4-wicket win against West Indies 'A' in Kirtipur

Rohit Paudel, Nepal vs West Indies A, 1st T20, Cricket Nepal Twitter photo
Captain Rohit Paudel en route his match-winning century in the first Nepal vs West Indies 'A' T20 match in Kirtipur on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Photo: X/Cricket Nepal
The second game of the five-match T20 series between Nepal and the West Indies 'A' squad is scheduled for Sunday, April 28th, at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. (More Cricket News)

This series is also crucial preparation for both sides, in the run-up to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in June. Cricket West Indies has named a 15-member squad replete with T20 specialists like Fabian Allen, Johnson Charles, Mark Deyal, Andre Fletcher, Obed McCoy and Hayden Walsh. The team is being captained by Roston Chase, with Alick Athanaze as his deputy.

Captains Rohit Paudel and Roston Chase pose for a photograph ahead of the first T20 match between Nepal and West Indies 'A' in Kirtipur on April 27, 2024. - X/Cricket Nepal
Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' T20 Series Live Streaming, Schedule: All You Need To Know About Five-Match Tour

BY Outlook Sports Desk

When will Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 2nd T20 be played?

The 2nd T20I will be played on Sunday, April 28 at 12pm IST at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

Where to watch live streaming of Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 2nd T20 live?

Cricket fans can live stream the five-match T20 series between Nepal and West Indies 'A' on the Fancode app and website in India. There will be no live telecast of the tour in India.

Squad

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Anil Sah, Kushal Malla, Sundeep Jora, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Bibek Yadav, Pratish GC, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Abinash Bohara, Lalit Rajbanshi, Aarif Sheikh and Aakash Chand.

West Indies 'A': Roston Chase (c), Alick Athanaze, Fabian Allen, Kadeem Alleyne, Joshua Bishop, Mark Deyal, Matthew Forde, Oshane Thomas, Keacy Carty, Andre Fletcher, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul and Hayden Walsh.

Match starts at 12pm IST.

