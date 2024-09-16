Nepal Vs Canada, ICC CWC League 2 Toss Update: NEP Choose To Bowl - Check Playing XIs

The Nepal national cricket team have won the toss and opted to bowl against Canada in Match 26 of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 on Monday, September 16, at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground, King City. (More Cricket News)
Check Playing XIs here:
Nepal (Playing XI): Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Bhim Sharki, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi
Canada (Playing XI): Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton(c), Harsh Thaker, Shreyas Movva(w), Dillon Heyliger, Saad Bin Zafar, Kaleem Sana, Akhil Kumar, Ansh Patel.
Nepal have faced Canada three times with all three victories falling in the lap of the Rhinos.
Earlier in the day, Namibia defeated the United States by seven wickets.