Cricket

Nepal Vs Bangladesh Toss Update, T20 World Cup: NEP Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Bangladesh are second in Group D currently with four points from three games, and a win today will secure their Super Eight berth. As for Nepal, it is all about ending their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 campaign on a high after the gut-wrenchingly close defeat to South Africa

X/CricketNep
File photo of the Nepal national cricket team. Photo: X/CricketNep
info_icon

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel won the toss and decided to bowl first against Bangladesh on Monday (June 17) in match 37 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, being played at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent, West Indies. (Match Blog | Streaming | Scorecard)

Explaining his rationale for fielding first, Rohit Paudel said: "We'll bowl first, want to utilize the conditions. The second innings would be difficult because of dew."

He added: "It was disappointing (loss to South Africa), as a pro cricketer you need to comeback from such a situation. Looking forward to this game. A win will be very important for all in the country who have been supporting us. One change for us, (Sundeep) Jora comes in for today."

Nepal players Sompal Kami (L) and Gulsan Jha after they lost the match against South Africa by one run in ICC T20 World Cup 2024. - Photo: X/ @T20WorldCup
NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch

BY Jagdish Yadav

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said: "Very excited. We played well last few games and the boys are very excited to play this game. No changes to our team."

Bangladesh are second in Group D currently with four points from three games, ahead of Netherlands who have two points from as many matches. If the Bangla Tigers win today, they will secure their Super Eight berth, though even a washout will be enough to do that. Netherlands will take on Sri Lanka in the final Group D encounter.

As for Nepal, it is all about ending their campaign on a high after the gut-wrenchingly close defeat to South Africa. Though Rohit Paudel and Co have been knocked out of the tournament, they gave a sterling account of themselves against the Proteas, and a win today will do their morale a world of good.

Nepal cricket team. - X/@cricketnep
NEP Vs SA, T20 World Cup: 'We Belong Here,' Declares Nepal Captain Rohit Paudel After 1-Run Loss

BY Gaurav Thakur

Playing XIs

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Anil Sah, Rohit Paudel(C), Kushal Malla, Sundeep Jora, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Litton Das (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

If they qualify for Super Eights, Bangladesh will meet Australia next in North Sound, Antigua on June 21.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Uttarakhand Accident: Three Children Among 5 Killed After Two Cars Fall Into Gorges
  2. ‘Khata Khat…’: Union Minister Hardeep Puri Slams Karnataka Govt Over Fuel Price Hike
  3. Breaking News June 16: AAP Vs BJP Over Delhi Water Crisis; India Opts Out Of Ukraine Declaration
  4. Extortion Rackets Thriving In Bengal, Says Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar
  5. J-K: Abducted Teenager Rescued From Rease, 1 held
Entertainment News
  1. Nia Sharma On Her Absence From TV: It Was A Conscious Decision
  2. Simone Ashley Hopes To Reprise Her 'Bridgerton' Role In Season 4 With Jonathan Bailey
  3. Alia Bhatt Turns Author With Children's Picture Book
  4. Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa And Jasmin Bajwa Dazzle In Latest Song From 'Jatt And Juliet 3'
  5. Alia Bhatt Remembers Her 'Favourite Storyteller' Grandpa On His Birth Anniversary
Sports News
  1. Netherlands Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, T20 World Cup: NED Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  2. Netherlands Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup Live Updates: NED Bowl First In St Lucia - Check Playing XIs
  3. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Live Updates: NEP Rampant With Ball In Powerplay
  4. Nepal Vs Bangladesh Toss Update, T20 World Cup: NEP Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  5. Perugia Challenger: Sumit Nagal Falls Short In Final Against Luciano Darderi
World News
  1. Hajj Pilgrimage: At least 19 Die In Saudi Arabia As Temperatures Rise
  2. Germany: Police Shoot Man With Axe Ahead Of Euros Match
  3. Why New Zealand Scrapped 'Burping Tax' On Livestock?
  4. Fight For Control Of Yemen's Banks Between Rebels, Government Threatens To Further Wreck Economy
  5. India Among Nations That Opt Out Of Ukraine Declaration
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News Highlights June 15: Switzerland, Spain Collect Wins; Sumit Nagal Makes Perugia ATP Challenger Final
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow