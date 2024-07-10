Cricket

Nellai Royal Kings Vs Salem Spartans, TNPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NRK Vs SS Match

Here is the live streaming details of the Nellai Royal Kings Vs Salem Spartans, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 match number 9

Salem Spartans TNPL 2024 Instagram
Salem Spartans at the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024. Photo: Instagram | Salem Spartans
info_icon

Nellai Royal Kings will take on Salem Spartans in match 9 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 on July 11, Thursday at the Salem Cricket Foundation. (More Cricket News)

The Nellai Royal Kings led by Arun Karthik kicked off their TNPL 2024 season on a winning note handing 3-wicket defeat to Chennai Super Gillies. They were the runners up last year losing the summit clash to Lyca Kovai Kings, and also this time around the Kings have marched with renewed determination.

Led by Shijit Chandran, the Salem Spartans had a disappointing start to their campaign, losing their opener to the Seichen Madurai Panthers by 4 wickets. However, they quickly bounced back, regaining momentum with a commanding 7-wicket victory over the Dindigul Dragons in their second match.

Here is the live streaming details of the Nellai Royal Kings Vs Salem Spartans, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 match number 9

When is Nellai Royal Kings Vs Salem Spartans TNPL 2024 Match 9?

The Nellai Royal Kings Vs Salem Spartans, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 match 9 will take place on July 11 at 7:15 PM IST at the Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium.

Where to watch Nellai Royal Kings Vs Salem Spartans TNPL 2024?

The broadcast of the TNPL 2024 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. Matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 HD.

The live streaming of the TNPL 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. 

Nellai Royal Kings: Ajithesh G, Arun Karthik KB, Arun Kumar SJ, Emmanuel Cheriyan B, Harish NS, Kabilan N, Lakshay Jain S, Mohan Prasath S, Nidhish S Rajagopal, Rithik Eswaran S, Rohan J, Sonu Yadav R, Sugendhiran P, Suryaprakash L, Mokit Hariharan .S, Gohulmoorthi S, Gowtham V, Abhilash AV, Kirubakaran R, Silambarasan R.

SKM Salem Spartans: Abhishiek S, Ganesh Moorthi M, Guru Sayee S, Jaganath Sinivas RS, Kavin R, Mohammed Adnan Khan, Sachin Rathi, Selvakumaran N, Sunny Sandhu, Vivek R, Harish Kumar S, Aushiq Srinivas R, Robin Singh Bist, Shijit Chandran P, Vishal Vaidhya K, Poiyamozhi M, Rajan R, Yazh Arun Mozhi, Tarun Kumar V, Sudhan Sanjeevi Kandepan.

