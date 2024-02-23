You couldn't have asked for a more riveting start to Women's Premier League 2024. The match going right down to the wire, Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur dismissed off the penultimate ball with five runs still to get. In walks new batter Sajeevan Sajana, and what does she do? She lofts it cleanly over long-on. A last-ball six that cruelly dashes Delhi Capitals' hopes of revenge for the 2023 final loss. (Full Coverage | Schedule And Points Table)
Chasing a challenging target of 172, the defending champions sneaked through with four wickets in hand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, February 23.
Though senior pros Yastika Bhatia and Harmanpreet set up the chase with their sterling half-centuries, it was S Sajana who was the talk of the town with her daredevil finish.
Kerala all-rounder Sajana was picked up by Mumbai for INR 15 lakh in the WPL auction earlier, and she certainly reposed the faith in her with her clutch finish. The 28-year-old hails from Mananthavadi in Wayanad, and has led Kerala and played for India ‘A’.
Earlier, Alice Capsey exhibited the entire range of her talent with a blistering half-century as Delhi Capitals put up a strong total of 171 on the board. The 19-year-old from England, who is being billed as one for the future, smashed a 53-ball 75 (8x4, 3x6) to propel her team.
Capsey joined her captain Meg Lanning (31 runs off 25 balls) after opener Shafali Verma was cleaned up early by veteran fast bowler Shabnim Ismail. Capsey and Lanning together rattled off 64 runs in just over eight overs after making a sedate start.
Lanning smashed the first six of the tournament when she lofted leg-spinner S Keerthana over long-on. But Nat-Sciver Brunt broke the dangerous-looking partnership by having Lanning caught at backward point.
Nevertheless, Capsey continued to power on in the company of vice-captain Jemimah Rodrigues (42 runs off 24 balls), and together they plundered 73 runs for the third wicket in a mere 7.3 overs.
Capsey was especially severe against leggie and compatriot Amelia Kerr, whom she hit for a couple of boundaries. Kerr eventually had the last laugh when she trapped the right-hander plumb in front, but Capitals were already in a dominant position by then. However, as it turned out, they ended up agonizingly short.