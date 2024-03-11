Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Women's Premier League 2024: Three Key Battles To Look Out For

Mumbai Indians have already qualified for the playoffs of the Women's Premier League 2024 and will clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday in a do-or-die match for RCB. The Smriti Mandhana-led RCB have three wins in seven games so far and they desperately need a victory with a good run-rate to become the third team to qualify for the playoffs. (Full Coverage | Schedule And Points Table)
The Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will aim for a win to get an edge over Delhi Capitals as table-toppers. This will ensure that they do not have to play the Eliminator match. The top team will directly qualify for the final and will face the winner of the Eliminator, which will be contested between the second and third-placed teams.
In the last game between the two teams, Mumbai won by seven wickets with 29 balls to spare and now, RCB have a fair chance to take revenge for that. Captain Mandhana is in fine form but she needs to spend some time at the crease. MI's captain Harmanpreet Kaur played a match-winning knock in the last game.
Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squads:
Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita, Priyanka Bala, Amandeep Kaur, Issy Wong, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Fatima Jaffer, Chloe Tryon
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Disha Kasat, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Sabbhineni Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Nadine de Klerk, Shubha Satheesh, Indrani Roy
As the Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 19 of the Women's Premier League, three key-player battles are worthy of look out for from the match:
1. Harmanpreet Kaur vs Renuka Thakur Singh
MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur played probably the most famous knock of WPL ever in the last game against Gujarat Giants, where she single-handedly turned the match in MI's favour. She missed the game against RCB in the Bengaluru leg due to an injury and now she may go hard on the bowlers. RCB's Renuka Thakur Singh has not been very successful this season but her pace may get her the wicket of Kaur on Tuesday.
2. Smriti Mandhana vs Saika Ishaque
Smriti Mandhana is known for her ability to play spin well. However, when she faces Mumbai's left-arm orthodox, Saika Ishaque, on Tuesday, Ishaque is unlikely to feel intimidated. This season, Ishaque has already taken seven wickets in as many matches, making her a key player for MI against Mandhana. Her precise line and length and economical bowling will be a challenge for Mandhana.
3. Amelia Kerr vs Shreyanka Patil
Amelia Kerr was the player of the match in the last game between the two teams. She also offers four overs of spin bowling which makes her already a key player for Mumbai Indians and her performance against RCB on Tuesday will be very crucial. Shreyanka Patil, the young right-arm-off break of RCB is the backbone of their spin bowling. Kerr will be looking to go hard against her, while Patil will be eyeing to trap Kerr in her spin web.