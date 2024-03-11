Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Women's Premier League 2024: Three Key Battles To Look Out For

As the Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 19 of the Women's Premier League, three key-player battles are worthy of look out for from the match:

1. Harmanpreet Kaur vs Renuka Thakur Singh

MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur played probably the most famous knock of WPL ever in the last game against Gujarat Giants, where she single-handedly turned the match in MI's favour. She missed the game against RCB in the Bengaluru leg due to an injury and now she may go hard on the bowlers. RCB's Renuka Thakur Singh has not been very successful this season but her pace may get her the wicket of Kaur on Tuesday.