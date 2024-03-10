Amir Hussain Lone: Para Cricketer Who Met Sachin Tendulkar, Played First Ball In ISPL

People around him discouraged his passion for cricket and his friends who used to play with him, turned faces. He had ambitions beyond cricket, teaching himself to become self-sufficient by learning how to eat, use a mobile phone, and perform most tasks that a fully-abled person can do, all with the use of his legs.

Last year in November, the bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal expressed his desire to star in Amir Hussain Lone's biopic after watching his video and how he excelled in his craft.

"I worked day and night. And slowly I developed my skills to the extent that I started playing with fully-abled people," Lone said. "Most of the matches that I was playing were with normal people. I used to face fast bowlers and that too with a leather ball. I did not play with a tennis ball. I also bowl with a leather ball by holding it in my right leg. I have no problems at the moment, but to reach there, I really struggled."

In 2013, Lone's career as a para-cricketer began when he attended Degree College Bijbehera. One of his coaches was impressed by his skills and suggested that he should enrol in a para-cricket camp being held in the state.