Let's take a look at three key player battles that shape the outcome of the MI-W vs GG-W game

Harmanpreet Kaur Vs Sneh Rana

The battle of the India team-mates promises to be an exciting one. Captain and senior pro Harmanpreet Kaur can hit the big ones almost at will, and will be endeavouring to do the same against Gujarat Giants on Sunday. But in her way stands off-spinner Sneh Rana, who has built a reputation for coming good in crisis situations. She has the ability to stem the run flow and will dearly wish to do that, preferably by seeing the back of the aggressive Harmanpreet.

Harleen Deol Vs Nat Sciver-Brunt

India middle-order batter Harleen Deol is one of the mainstays in the Gujarat Giants line-up and can be expected to deliver the goods at the big stage. She notched up 202 runs in the first WPL edition and will aim to start with a bang this time around too. But it won't be so easy against the experienced seamer Nat Sciver-Brunt, who has the accuracy to unsettle any batter with her medium pace. This contest could define how the middle overs of the Gujarat Giants innings go.