LSG Vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2025: Jitesh Sharma Powers Royal Challengers Bengaluru To 6-Wicket Victory

LSG Vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2025: Full Squads
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aryan Juyal, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, William O'Rourke, Akash Maharaj Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Manimaran Siddharth, David Miller, Arshin Kulkarni, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Matthew Breetzke, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh, Liam Livingstone, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Blessing Muzarabani
LSG Vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2025: Pitch Report
At the Ekana Cricket Stadium in IPL 2025, chasing teams have won five of the seven matches played. The average first-innings score is around 188. Despite the ground's large boundaries, the pitches have generally favoured batters. Additionally, dew in the latter stages tends to assist the chasing side, making run-chases more feasible.
LSG Vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2025: How To Watch?
The Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network in India.
The Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.
LSG Vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2025: Toss Update
Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and opted to field first in Lucknow.
Playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Nuwan Thushara, Suyash Sharma
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, William O'Rourke
LSG Vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2025: Lucknow Start Batting!
Lucknow Super Giants changed the opening duo and Matthew Breetzke came to open the batting with Mitch Marsh. Nuwan Thushara came to bowl the first over for RCB. He leaked 11 runs including two boundaries.
LSG - 11/0 (1)
LSG Vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2025: Breetzke Falls!
Nuwan Thushara came to bowl his second over on trot and bowled Matthew Breetzke on the fourth delivery of the over. He made 14 off 12 balls. Rishabh Pant has come to the crease above Nicholas Pooran.
LSG - 26/1 (3)
LSG Vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2025: Lucknow Make 55/1 In PP
Lucknow Super Giants have made 55 runs in the powerplay. Rishabh Pant targeted Yash Dayal and collected 18 runs from his first over. Nuwan Thushara has bowled well and has given only 19 runs in three overs.
LSG - 55/1 (6)
LSG Vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2025: Pant, Marsh Rebuild Innings
Bhuvneshwar Kumar came to bowl the seventh over and leaked 13 runs. Suyash Sharma was introduced into the attack and he conceded six runs. Romario Shepherd was called to bowl the next over and he conceded 10 runs.
LSG - 84/1 (9)
LSG Vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2025: Pant Hits 50!
Rishabh Pant found his rhythm in the last game of the season and scored a blistering half-century in just 29 balls. Mitch Marsh is also nearing his half-century. The duo has completed more than 100 runs for the second wicket.
LSG - 127/1 (12)
LSG Vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2025: Shepherd Leaks 15 Runs
Romario Shepherd was called back into the attack in the 15th over and he conceded 15 runs. Rishabh Pant hit a couple of sixes in his over to enter the 80s. Mitch Marsh has also completed his half-century earlier. He has more than 600 runs this season.
LSG - 164/1 (15)
LSG Vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2025: Marsh Falls!
Mitch Marsh targeted Bhuvneshwar Kumar and hit back-to-back sixes in the 16th over. But Bhuvi dismissed him on the third delivery to take his revenge. Pant is nearing his ton. Nicholas Pooran is the new batter at the crease.
LSG - 191/2 (17)
LSG Vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2025: Pant Hits Ton!
Rishabh Pant completed his hundred with a boundary off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 18th over. This is the fastest ton by any LSG batter. He took 54 balls to reach his second IPL ton. Pant hit Romario Shepherd for a six in the final over. Shepherd dismissed Pooran on the second last delivery. Now, RCB need 228 runs to win this match.
LSG - 227/3 (20)
Innings Break!
Brief Score: LSG - 227/3 (20)
Rishabh Pant - 118* (61), Mitch Marsh - 67 (37) | Nuwan Thushara: (4-0-26-1)
LSG Vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2025: Salt, Kohli On Fire!
Akash Maharaj Singh is the impact player of LSG and he came to bowl the first over. Virat Kohli and Phil Salt hit one boundary each to collect nine runs from the over. William O'Rourke came to bowl the second over and he leaked 22 runs including five fours in the over.
RCB - 31/0 (2)
LSG Vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2025: 50 up For Bengaluru
The 50-run partnership between Phil Salt and Virat Kohli, was completed in the fourth over. The duo added quick runs on a flat track in Lucknow and the LSG bowlers are searching for the first breakthrough.
RCB - 50/0 (4)
LSG Vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2025: WICKET!
And the first wicket is here! Akash Maharaj Singh strikes as Phil Salt falls for 30 off 19 balls. The Englishman mistimed a wide slower short ball and handed a simple catch to Digvesh Rathi at extra cover.
RCB - 76/1 (7)
LSG Vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2025: Kohli Hits Fifty!
Virat Kohli completed his half-century with a four on the first delivery of Akash Maharaj's over. This is the fifth time that Kohli has made more than 600 runs in an IPL season. Mayank Agarwal hit a hat-trick of fours in the same over.
RCB - 115/3 (10)
LSG Vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2025: Kohli Departs
Avesh Khan got rid of Virat Kohli after his half-century. He made 54 off 30 balls, including 10 fours. Jitesh Sharma has joined Mayank Agarwal, and the RCB still need 89 runs off 42 balls.
RCB - 139/4 (13)
LSG Vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2025: Shahbaz Leaks 21 Runs
Mayank Agarwal and Jitesh Sharma targeted Shahbaz Ahmed, who came to bowl the 15th over. They collected 21 runs from the over to reduce the equation to 51 runs off 30 balls. Rishabh Pant is taking medication.
RCB - 177/4 (15)
LSG Vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2025: Jitesh Sharma Seals It In Style!
Jitesh Sharma was on a rampage in the final overs, smashing 85 off just 33 balls to take Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a much needed 6-wicket win. With 27 needed off the last two overs, Jitesh launched a brutal assault--smacking William O’Rourke for 20 runs in the 18th over, including two massive sixes and two fours.
Mayank Agarwal played the perfect anchor with an unbeaten 40 off 22 as the duo stitched together a match-winning partnership.
The game also saw a moment of true sportsmanship when Rishabh Pant withdrew a controversial run-out appeal against Jitesh despite the batter being technically out.
RCB: 230/4 (18.4)
LSG Vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2025: Magical!
This victory means, RCB have chased down their highest-ever total in IPL history with 8 balls to spare.
This win takes Royal Challengers Bengaluru to second place in the points table, helping them skip the Eliminator and secure two shots at making the final.
And it also means RCB have now made it 7 out of 7 -- the most away wins in the league stage of an IPL season.
LSG Vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2025: Player Of The Match
Jitesh Sharma earns the Player of the Match honour, ofcourse.
In the post match eve he said, "I can't express my thoughts, I was thinking about just staying in the present. When Virat got out I thought of taking the game deep and that is what my mentor (Dinesh Karthik) tells me that the kind of calibre I have I can finish the game from any situation. This is a very big franchise and I am enjoying the pressure and when I see these players (like Virat, Krunal and Bhuvi) I feel excited that I am getting to play with these players, We will enjoy this moment and whatever momentum we got in this game, we will take it forward (into the next game). Credit goes to Rajat for giving me this responsibility (maintaining the excellent record of winning away from home this season). Hazlewood is fit and the belief system in our team is very strong in our team, and whichever payers you see, everyone is a match winner and even if we lose 3-4 wickets, we always had the belief."
What's Next?
Now, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face Punjab Kings in the first qualifier on May 29, Thursday.