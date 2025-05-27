LSG Vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2025: Jitesh Sharma Powers Royal Challengers Bengaluru To 6-Wicket Victory

In the post match eve he said, "I can't express my thoughts, I was thinking about just staying in the present. When Virat got out I thought of taking the game deep and that is what my mentor (Dinesh Karthik) tells me that the kind of calibre I have I can finish the game from any situation. This is a very big franchise and I am enjoying the pressure and when I see these players (like Virat, Krunal and Bhuvi) I feel excited that I am getting to play with these players, We will enjoy this moment and whatever momentum we got in this game, we will take it forward (into the next game). Credit goes to Rajat for giving me this responsibility (maintaining the excellent record of winning away from home this season). Hazlewood is fit and the belief system in our team is very strong in our team, and whichever payers you see, everyone is a match winner and even if we lose 3-4 wickets, we always had the belief."