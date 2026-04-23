'Major Milestone' For Cricket: Construction Begins On Purpose-Built Stadium For 2028 LA Games

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Unmurkt Chand holds his baby, Krishay, with members of the Los Angeles Knight Riders, cricket team form a LA sign with their hands as they pose for a picture at the Pomona Fairplex during the groundbreaking ceremony of the new Knight Riders Cricket Field, which will serve as the Los Angeles Knight Riders' official home field for 2026 and later host cricket at the LA 2028 Olympics. | Photo: AP/Damian Dovarganes