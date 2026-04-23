'Major Milestone' For Cricket: Construction Begins On Purpose-Built Stadium For 2028 LA Games

Construction of a cricket stadium for the Los Angeles Olympic Games 2028 has officially begun in California, United States of America, on Wednesday (April 22, 2026). A groundbreaking ceremony was held on the Fairplex Grounds in Pomona, with the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah terming it a "major milestone" for the game. Cricket returns to the Olympic programme after 128 years and will feature both men's and women's events, with six teams each, in the T20 International format. It was last played at the 1900 Paris Games -- a one-off, two-day match between teams representing Great Britain and France. Ahead of the 2028 Olympics, the purpose-built venue will host a few Major League Cricket (MLC) matches. "Our focus has been on expanding the footprint of cricket, and being part of the Olympic movement is something that brings both pride and dreams with it," Shah added. Elsewhere, cricket has found its place in the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and South Asian Games.

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Los Angeles Olympic Games 2028 New Cricket Stadium construction—Officials break ground
Officials break ground for the new Knight Riders Cricket Field, which will serve as the Los Angeles Knight Riders' official home field for 2026 and later host cricket at the LA 2028 Olympics, at the Pomona Fairplex in Pomona, California. | Photo: AP/Damian Dovarganes
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Los Angeles Olympic Games 2028 Cricket Stadium Construction
New fresh grass is grown for a world-class cricket pitch at the Pomona Fairplex seen during the groundbreaking of the new Knight Riders Cricket Field, which will serve as the Los Angeles Knight Riders' official home field for 2026 and later host cricket at the LA 2028 Olympics. | Photo: AP/Damian Dovarganes
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Los Angeles Olympic Games 2028 New Cricket Stadium construction-Venky Mysore
Venky Mysore, center, the chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) poses for a photo with members of the Los Angeles Knight Riders at the groundbreaking ceremony for the official home field for the Los Angeles Knight Riders for 2026, and the future venue of the LA 2028 Olympics Fairgrounds Cricket Stadium at the Pomona Fairplex in Pomona, California. | Photo: AP/Damian Dovarganes
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Los Angeles Olympic Games 2028 New Cricket Stadium construction-Unmurkt Chand
Unmurkt Chand holds his baby, Krishay, with members of the Los Angeles Knight Riders, cricket team form a LA sign with their hands as they pose for a picture at the Pomona Fairplex during the groundbreaking ceremony of the new Knight Riders Cricket Field, which will serve as the Los Angeles Knight Riders' official home field for 2026 and later host cricket at the LA 2028 Olympics. | Photo: AP/Damian Dovarganes
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Los Angeles Olympic Games 2028 LA28 cricket venue
BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir temple Hindu monks walk after performing a Puja ceremony, a traditional blessing ritual for the groundbreaking ceremony for the official home field for the Los Angeles Knight Riders for 2026, and the future venue of the LA 2028 Olympics Fairgrounds Cricket Stadium at the Pomona Fairplex in Pomona, California. | Photo: AP/Damian Dovarganes
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Pomona Fairgrounds cricket stadium
BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir temple Hindu monks walk after performing a Puja ceremony, a traditional blessing ritual for the groundbreaking ceremony for the official home field for the Los Angeles Knight Riders for 2026, and the future venue of the LA 2028 Olympics Fairgrounds Cricket Stadium at the Pomona Fairplex in Pomona, California. | Photo: AP/Damian Dovarganes
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Los Angeles Knight Riders
Members of the Los Angeles Knight Riders, cricket team form a LA sign with their hands as they pose for a picture at the Pomona Fairplex during the groundbreaking ceremony of the new Knight Riders Cricket Field, which will serve as the Los Angeles Knight Riders' official home field for 2026 and later host cricket at the LA 2028 Olympics. | Photo: AP/Damian Dovarganes
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Southern California Cricket stadium
Venky Mysore, the chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) welcomes guests to the groundbreaking ceremony for the official home field for the Los Angeles Knight Riders for 2026, and the future venue of the LA 2028 Olympics Fairgrounds Cricket Stadium at the Pomona Fairplex in Pomona, California. | Photo: AP/Damian Dovarganes
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Los Angeles Olympic Games 2028 Cricket Stadium Construction
New fresh grass is grown for a world-class cricket pitch at the Pomona Fairplex seen during the groundbreaking of the new Knight Riders Cricket Field, which will serve as the Los Angeles Knight Riders' official home field for 2026 and later host cricket at the LA 2028 Olympics. | Photo: AP/Damian Dovarganes
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LA28 Olympics cricket venue photo
New fresh grass is grown for a world-class cricket pitch at the Pomona Fairplex seen during the groundbreaking of the new Knight Riders Cricket Field, which will serve as the Los Angeles Knight Riders' official home field for 2026 and later host cricket at the LA 2028 Olympics. | Photo: AP/Damian Dovarganes
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