'Major Milestone' For Cricket: Construction Begins On Purpose-Built Stadium For 2028 LA Games
Construction of a cricket stadium for the Los Angeles Olympic Games 2028 has officially begun in California, United States of America, on Wednesday (April 22, 2026). A groundbreaking ceremony was held on the Fairplex Grounds in Pomona, with the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah terming it a "major milestone" for the game. Cricket returns to the Olympic programme after 128 years and will feature both men's and women's events, with six teams each, in the T20 International format. It was last played at the 1900 Paris Games -- a one-off, two-day match between teams representing Great Britain and France. Ahead of the 2028 Olympics, the purpose-built venue will host a few Major League Cricket (MLC) matches. "Our focus has been on expanding the footprint of cricket, and being part of the Olympic movement is something that brings both pride and dreams with it," Shah added. Elsewhere, cricket has found its place in the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and South Asian Games.
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