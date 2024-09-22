Lesotho Vs Tanzania, ICC Men's T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-A Toss Update: TZA Bat First In Dar-Es-Salaam - Check Playing XIs

Tanzania have won the toss and opted to bat first in their ICC Men's T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-A match against Lesotho on Sunday, September 22. (More Cricket News)
Playing XI:
Tanzania: Abhik Patwa (c), Zafar Khan, Mohamed Omary, Amal Rajeevan (wk), Akhil Anil, Kassim Nassoro, Khalidy Juma, SanjayKumar Thakor, Laksh Bakrania, Ally Kimote, Harsheed Chohan
Lesotho: Mohammad Maaz Khan (c), Chahole Tlali (wk), Lebona Leokaoke, Vijayakumar Jayant, Mohleki Leoela, Waseem Yaqoob, Omar Hussain, Lerotholi Gabriel, Monanthane Lefulere, Tsepiso Chaoana, Bahlakoana Mejaro
Lesotho Vs Tanzania Full Squads:
Lesotho: Mohammad Maaz Khan (captain), Chachole Frank Tlali, Ts'Episo David Chaoana, Lebona Justice Leokaoke, Lefulere Monanthane, Jayant Vijayakumar, Mohleki Elias Leoela, Molai Joseph Matsau, Waseem Yaqoob, Sajid Yakub Patel, Bahlakoana Mejaro, Hussain Omar, Mpiti Gabriel Lerotholi, Thabiso John Ramphoma
Tanzania: Abhik Patwa (captain), Kassim Chete, Mohamed Kitunda, Harsheed Chohan, Ally Kimote, Sanjay Kumar Thakor, Akhil Anil, Amal P Rajeevan, Johnson Nyambo, Zafar Khan, Laksh Bakrania, Jumanne Mussa, Khalidy Juma, Mohamed Sefu
The live streaming of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A matches will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no live telecast of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier A 2024 on any TV channel in India.