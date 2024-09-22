Cricket

Lesotho Vs Tanzania, ICC Men's T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-A Toss Update: TZA Bat First In Dar-Es-Salaam - Check Playing XIs

Tanzania have won the toss and opted to bat first in their ICC Men's T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-A match against Lesotho on Sunday, September 22

malawi-vs-lesotho-africa-sub-regional-qualifiers-a-icc-mens-t20-world-cup
Lesotho National cricket team. Photo: X | Cricket Lesotho
info_icon

Tanzania have won the toss and opted to bat first in their ICC Men's T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-A match against Lesotho on Sunday, September 22. (More Cricket News)

Playing XI:

Tanzania: Abhik Patwa (c), Zafar Khan, Mohamed Omary, Amal Rajeevan (wk), Akhil Anil, Kassim Nassoro, Khalidy Juma, SanjayKumar Thakor, Laksh Bakrania, Ally Kimote, Harsheed Chohan

Lesotho: Mohammad Maaz Khan (c), Chahole Tlali (wk), Lebona Leokaoke, Vijayakumar Jayant, Mohleki Leoela, Waseem Yaqoob, Omar Hussain, Lerotholi Gabriel, Monanthane Lefulere, Tsepiso Chaoana, Bahlakoana Mejaro

Lesotho Vs Tanzania Full Squads:

Lesotho: Mohammad Maaz Khan (captain), Chachole Frank Tlali, Ts'Episo David Chaoana, Lebona Justice Leokaoke, Lefulere Monanthane, Jayant Vijayakumar, Mohleki Elias Leoela, Molai Joseph Matsau, Waseem Yaqoob, Sajid Yakub Patel, Bahlakoana Mejaro, Hussain Omar, Mpiti Gabriel Lerotholi, Thabiso John Ramphoma

Tanzania: Abhik Patwa (captain), Kassim Chete, Mohamed Kitunda, Harsheed Chohan, Ally Kimote, Sanjay Kumar Thakor, Akhil Anil, Amal P Rajeevan, Johnson Nyambo, Zafar Khan, Laksh Bakrania, Jumanne Mussa, Khalidy Juma, Mohamed Sefu

Where to watch Lesotho Vs Tanzania, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A?

The live streaming of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A matches will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no live telecast of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier A 2024 on any TV channel in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Ashwin, Jadeja Pick Nine As India Humble Bangladesh In Chennai - In Pics
  2. England Vs Australia, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs AUS Cricket Match
  3. Lesotho Vs Tanzania, ICC Men's T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-A Toss Update: TZA Bat First In Dar-Es-Salaam - Check Playing XIs
  4. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: R Ashwin Reveals His Fitness Routine for 'Tough' Long Season
  5. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: India Win Bangladesh Opener As Ashwin Adds Six Wickets To Ton
Football News
  1. Luis Enrique Cautious About Anointing Ousmane Dembele As Kylian Mbappe Replacement
  2. Atletico Madrid Coach Diego Simeone To Manage Players' Minutes As Packed Schedule Bites
  3. Serie A 2024-25: Juventus Share Points With Napoli After 0-0 Draw - In Pics
  4. English Premier League 2024-25: Manchester United Play Out Goalless Draw Against Crystal Palace - In Pics
  5. Bundesliga: Bayern Thump Bremen 5-0 - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Laver Cup: Tiafoe 'Felt Like Federer' In Triumph Over Medvedev
  2. Iga Swiatek Pulls Out Of China Open Due To 'Personal Reasons'
  3. Korea Open: Raducanu Retires From Quarter-Final With Foot Injury
  4. China Open: Top-Ranked Iga Swiatek Withdraws Due To Personal Reasons
  5. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Beaten On Debut With Zverev In Doubles
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bengaluru Woman's Dismemberment Discovery Reminds Nation Of Shraddha Walker's Murder
  2. Kejriwal Lashes Out At PM Modi, BJP And 'Corrupt' Leaders Days After Resigning As Delhi CM
  3. PM Modi US Visit: Quad Summit, $7.5M Cancer Moonshot Grant And Strengthening India-US Ties | Day 1 Highlights
  4. US Backs India's Permanent Seat In UN Security Council | A Look At Other Countries Seeking Representation
  5. PM Modi US Visit: What You Need To Know About Quad And His Schedule
Entertainment News
  1. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  2. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  3. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  4. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  5. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
US News
  1. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  2. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
  3. Trump Rejects Second Debate As Kamala Harris Agrees To October 23 CNN Showdown
  4. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
  5. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
World News
  1. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  2. Elon Musk And Indian-American Billionaire Vinod Khosla Clash On X Over Public Beach Access Controversy
  3. Sri Lanka Elections 2024: Presidential Poll Goes To Historic 2nd Count After No Candidate Crosses 50% Mark
  4. Iran Mine Explosion: 51 Killed After Methane Leak Causes Blast In Coal Mine
  5. At Biden’s Last Quad, An Emphasis On Its Continuing Relevance  
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 21, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 31 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Stumps Called At Chepauk; BAN - 147/4, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 3rd ODI Match
  6. Indian Men's Winning Streak Halted At Chess Olympiad, Draw 2-2 Against Uzbekistan In Round 9
  7. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  8. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch