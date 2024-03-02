Lahore Qalandars Vs Peshawar Zalmi; Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League 2024 Matches

Lahore Qalandars are still winless in this season of Pakistan Super League and they will take the field against Peshawar Zalmi on Saturday in the hope of their first victory in PSL 2024 at Rawalpindi. In the second game of the day, Islamabad United will face Quetta Gladiators. (More Sports News)
In a major blow to the Lahore Qalandars, the star pacer, Haris Rauf has already been out of the rest of the PSL due to a shoulder injury. The captain Shaheen Afridi has been unsuccessful in winning a single match so far this season. Now, Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi will eye for an easy win against them.
The evening match has two teams that have comparatively better journeys so far. Quetta Gladiators have won four out of five games in PSL 2024 and are currently in second position after Multan Sultans. Islamabad United, on the other hand, are fourth with two wins in five games.
Live streaming details Of the Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 match:
When Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 match will be played?
The clash between Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2024 will take place on March 2, Saturday at 2:00 pm local time/2:30 pm IST at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.
Where to watch the Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 match?
We can watch the Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2024 match on Jio Cinema and the FanCode app and website in India.
In Pakistan, A Sports HD and Ten Sports HD are broadcasting the PSL 2024 matches.
Unfortunately, there will be no telecasting of the PSL 2024 matches in India.
Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars squads:
Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam(c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris(w), Haseebullah Khan, Paul Walter, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Arif Yaqoob, Salman Irshad, Umair Afridi, Shamar Joseph, Aimal Khan, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Zeeshan, Mehran Mumtaz, Khurram Shahzad, Dan Mousley, Waqar Salamkheil, Arshad Iqbal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore
Lahore Qalandars: Sahibzada Farhan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Kamran Ghulam, Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Afridi(c), George Linde, Carlos Brathwaite, Jahandad Khan, Zaman Khan, Salman Fayyaz, Tayyab Abbas, Ahsan Bhatti, Mirza Tahir Baig, Syed Faridoun, Mohammad Imran, Abdullah Shafique, Lorcan Tucker, Daniel Lawrence, Shai Hope, David Wiese, Bhanuka Rajapaksa
Live streaming details Of the Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2024 match:
When Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2024 match will be played?
The clash between Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2024 will take place on March 2, Saturday at 7:00 pm local time/7:30 pm IST at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.
Where to watch the Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2024 match?
We can watch the Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2024 match on Jio Cinema and the FanCode app and website in India.
Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators quads:
Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Agha Salman, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan(c), Azam Khan(w), Jordan Cox, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Rumman Raees, Tymal Mills, Obed McCoy, Haider Ali, Qasim Akram, Shamyl Hussain, Ubaid Shah, Shahab Khan, Martin Guptill
Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw(c), Sarfaraz Ahmed(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sohail Khan, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed, Omair Yousuf, Mohammad Hasnain, Will Smeed, Sajjad Ali, Adil Naz, Bismillah Khan, Usman Qadir, Laurie Evans, Mohammad Amir