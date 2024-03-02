Lahore Qalandars Vs Peshawar Zalmi; Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League 2024 Matches

Live streaming details Of the Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 match:

When Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 match will be played?

The clash between Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2024 will take place on March 2, Saturday at 2:00 pm local time/2:30 pm IST at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

Where to watch the Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 match?

We can watch the Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2024 match on Jio Cinema and the FanCode app and website in India.

In Pakistan, A Sports HD and Ten Sports HD are broadcasting the PSL 2024 matches.

Unfortunately, there will be no telecasting of the PSL 2024 matches in India.