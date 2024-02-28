Karachi Kings having secured victories in two out of the three matches played in Pakistan Super League 2024 is gearing up to take on Islamabad United who won their opening match but struggling since then, on February 28, Wednesday in Karachi. (More Cricket News)
The Karachi Kings led by Shan Masood faced defeat in their opening match by 55 runs at the hands of the most dominant team, Multan Sultans. But learning the lesson, they didn't let the suffering come again in their last two matches. Masood's men defeated Babar Azam's Peshawar Zalmi by 7 wickets with 7 balls to spare and then secured confidence again by defeating the two-time back-to-back PSL champion team Lahore Qalandars by a narrow margin of 2 wickets.
Islamabad United kicked off their season with a thumping victory over the defending champion, Shaheen Afridi and Co by 8 wickets. However, they suffered a setback in their second match against and could not rise to the challenge of the unbeaten Multan Sultans, losing by 5 wickets. Their first encounter with the Zalmis also ended in disappointment, with yet another loss by 8 runs.
When Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 match will be played?
The first clash between Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United in PSL 2024 will take place on February 28, Wednesday at 7:30 pm local time| 8:00 pm IST at the National Stadium Karachi, Karachi.
Where to watch the Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 match?
Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 will be available to stream on Jio Cinema and the FanCode app and website in India.
In Pakistan, A Sports HD and Ten Sports HD are broadcasting the PSL 2024 matches.
Unfortunately, there will be no telecasting of the PSL 2024 matches in India.
Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 Squads:
Islamabad United:
Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abdullah Shafique, Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti, Dan Lawrence*, David Wiese, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Kamran Ghulam, Lorcan Tucker, Mirza Tahir Baig, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Rassie van der Dussen, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Fayyaz, Shai Hope, Sikandar Raza and Zaman Khan
Karachi Kings:
James Vince, Hassan Ali (Diamond), Shan Masood (Brand Ambassador), Shoaib Malik (Mentor), Tabraiz Shamsi (all Gold), Mir Hamza, Muhammad Akhlaq (both Silver), Irfan Khan (Emerging), Mohammad Nawaz, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Tim Seifert, Mohammad Amir Khan, Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas, Sirajuddin, Saad Baig, Jamie Overton