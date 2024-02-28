The Karachi Kings led by Shan Masood faced defeat in their opening match by 55 runs at the hands of the most dominant team, Multan Sultans. But learning the lesson, they didn't let the suffering come again in their last two matches. Masood's men defeated Babar Azam's Peshawar Zalmi by 7 wickets with 7 balls to spare and then secured confidence again by defeating the two-time back-to-back PSL champion team Lahore Qalandars by a narrow margin of 2 wickets.

Islamabad United kicked off their season with a thumping victory over the defending champion, Shaheen Afridi and Co by 8 wickets. However, they suffered a setback in their second match against and could not rise to the challenge of the unbeaten Multan Sultans, losing by 5 wickets. Their first encounter with the Zalmis also ended in disappointment, with yet another loss by 8 runs.