Ireland Vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Toss Update: PAK Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs

Pakistan brought in Hasan Ali into their playing XI while Irish captain Paul Stirling did not feature in the Irish side that was led by wicketkeeper Lorcan Tucker

X/@CricketIreland
Irish openers walk out to bat Photo: X/@CricketIreland
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and decided to bowl first on Tuesday in the deciding third T20I between them and hosts Ireland in Dublin. (More Cricket News)

Babar Azam. - X/@TheRealPCB
IRE Vs PAK 3rd T20I Playing XI

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker(w/c), Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Benjamin White

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir

The ongoing three-match T20I series between Ireland and Pakistan is set for a thrilling finale on Tuesday, 14 May 2024 at Clontarf Cricket Club Ground in Dublin

Ireland won the series opener with five wickets and one ball to spare thanks to Andrew Balbirnie's 55-ball 77 and a crucial cameo from Curtis Campher in the end. In the second match, Pakistan successfully chased down a 194-run target set by Ireland. Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan's impressive fifties took the game away from the Irish team.

Azam Khan also played a powerful cameo of 10-ball 30 not out in the second T20I to help Pakistan win the second match with 19 balls to spare. Shaheen Shah Afridi took three wickets in the match.

Mohammad Amir had joined the team before the second match and also participated in the game claiming one wicket in his four-over quota conceding 44 runs. Captain Babar Azam's knock with a low strike rate was criticised in their first-match-loss. He was dismissed for a duck in the second match.

