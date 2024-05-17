IPL 2024: SRH Enter Playoffs After Match Against GT Called Off Due To Rain - In Pics

Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad's and Gujarat Titans abandoned due to rains in Hyderabad.
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill, right, Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins, left walks after the match abandoned during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans in Hyderabad.
Gujarat Titans' and Sunrisers Hyderabad's cricket team players greet each other after the Indian Premier League cricket match abandoned due to rains in Hyderabad.
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill, right, gesture with Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins, centre, after the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans abandoned due to rains in Hyderabad.
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill, right, chats with Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins as the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujrat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad is delayed due to rain in Hyderabad.
Fans wait as rain delays the play of an Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans in Hyderabad.
A water soaking vehicle removes water from the rain covers as the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujrat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad is delayed due to rain in Hyderabad.
Fans wait as rain delays the play of an Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans in Hyderabad.
A ground staff walks with an umbrella during rain before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujrat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad.