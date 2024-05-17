Cricket

IPL 2024: SRH Enter Playoffs After Match Against GT Called Off Due To Rain - In Pics

Sunrisers Hyderabad have qualified for the playoffs after their match against Gujarat Titans was abandoned due to rain. Both teams shared one point each, and that one point brought SRH's tally to 15 points in 13 games. GT ended their journey with 12 points in 14 games due to back-to-back washouts. SRH needs to rely on RR's defeat and have to beat the Punjab Kings in their next match to finish in the top two. This was the first match in Hyderabad out of 76 IPL matches played in the city that was washed out.

IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad's and Gujarat Titans abandoned due to rains in Hyderabad.

1/8
SRH vs GT match abandoned
SRH vs GT match abandoned | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill, right, Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins, left walks after the match abandoned during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans in Hyderabad.

2/8
GT and SRH players greet each other
GT and SRH players greet each other | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Gujarat Titans' and Sunrisers Hyderabad's cricket team players greet each other after the Indian Premier League cricket match abandoned due to rains in Hyderabad.

3/8
Shubman Gill gesture with Pat Cummins
Shubman Gill gesture with Pat Cummins | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill, right, gesture with Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins, centre, after the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans abandoned due to rains in Hyderabad.

4/8
Shubman Gill chats with Pat Cummins
Shubman Gill chats with Pat Cummins | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill, right, chats with Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins as the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujrat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad is delayed due to rain in Hyderabad.

5/8
Rain delays SRH vs GT match
Rain delays SRH vs GT match | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Fans wait as rain delays the play of an Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans in Hyderabad.

6/8
Water removes from the rain covers
Water removes from the rain covers | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

A water soaking vehicle removes water from the rain covers as the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujrat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad is delayed due to rain in Hyderabad.

7/8
Fans wait as rain delays the match
Fans wait as rain delays the match | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Fans wait as rain delays the play of an Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans in Hyderabad.

8/8
Groundsmen cover the pitch due to rains
Groundsmen cover the pitch due to rains | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

A ground staff walks with an umbrella during rain before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujrat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad.

