IPL 2024: SRH Enter Playoffs After Match Against GT Called Off Due To Rain - In Pics

Sunrisers Hyderabad have qualified for the playoffs after their match against Gujarat Titans was abandoned due to rain. Both teams shared one point each, and that one point brought SRH's tally to 15 points in 13 games. GT ended their journey with 12 points in 14 games due to back-to-back washouts. SRH needs to rely on RR's defeat and have to beat the Punjab Kings in their next match to finish in the top two. This was the first match in Hyderabad out of 76 IPL matches played in the city that was washed out.