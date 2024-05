Cricket

IPL 2024, Qualifier 1: KKR Thrash SRH By Eight Wickets To Enter Their 4th Final - In Pics

Kolkata Knight Riders entered the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 at Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. Batting first, SRH could only manage to put up 159 runs on the board. Mitchell Starc struck thrice in the powerplay to take the momentum away from SRH. Rahul Tripathi top-scored for SRH with 55 off 35 balls. In response, KKR chased down the target in just 13.4 overs. With this win, KKR have become one of the finalists of the IPL 2024. SRH will play Qualifier 2 in Chennai on Friday with the winner of Eliminator.