IPL 2024: First 10 Matches Record Highest Ever Viewership, Says Official Broadcaster

The official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League 2024 has claimed that the tournament's first 10 matches have garnered a viewership of 35 crore, surpassing all previous editions including those played during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Full IPL 2024 Coverage)
According to BARC data released by Disney Star, the overall watch time for the tournament has increased significantly to 8028 crore minutes, which represents a 20% increase from last year.
"We are overwhelmed with the record-breaking viewing figures for TATA IPL 2024. Disney Star has started the 17th season from where it left off last year, doubling down on fan-centred initiatives that seek to drive passion and fandom for the tournament," Sanjog Gupta, Head of Disney Star (Sports) said in a press release.
Disney Star is broadcasting the IPL across 14 feeds in 10 different languages. They have also set up a special feed in Indian sign language for fans who are deaf, hard-of-hearing, or visually impaired.
The tournament started with a bang, as it garnered huge viewership numbers. The first game of the season between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22 drew a record 16.8 crore viewership.
Disney Star has also reported that the opening day of the tournament registered a watch time of 1276 crore minutes, which is the highest ever for the first day of any season. This figure represents the total time spent by all viewers watching the game.