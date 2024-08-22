ICC Looks For New Independent Woman Director After Indra Nooyi’s Exit - Report

Indra Nooyi has concluded her association with the International Cricket Council.The former PepsiCo CEO, who was also the first-ever independent women director of the ICC, no longer is in power. (More Cricket News)
According to Cricbuzz, the term ended in Colombo, Sri Lanka, with the Annual Conference.
She joined the ICC back in June 2018, for an initial term of two years. As per the ICC constitution, an independent woman director can serve three terms of two years each, and she concluded it in July 2024.
The Chennai-born American businesswoman was first appointed by a former ICC chair and former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Shashank Manohar.
She served as the CEO of PepsiCo for 12 years from 2006 to 2018.
With Nooyi’s exit, the International Cricket Council now has 16 members, 12 full members, three Associate Nation directors as well as the chair in their board.
The Board would otherwise consist of 17 members. The ICC has issued a notification on Tuesday, August 20 with the directors set to elect the new chairman.