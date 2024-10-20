Indonesia Vs Thailand Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: INA To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Thailand take on Indonesia in match No. 4 of the Quadrangular T20I series at Gelephu International Cricket Ground on Sunday, October 20. (More Sports News)
Indonesia are playing their second game of the competition, coming off a defeat against the Maldives, and will be eager to secure their first points on the board.
Whereas, Thailand are coming into their second game, full of confidence, after beating Bhutan by 77 runs in their first.
Indonesia Vs Thailand: Toss Update
Indonesia won the toss and elected to bat first against Thailand in match No. 4 of the Quadrangular T20I series on Sunday, October 20.
Indonesia Vs Thailand: Full Squads
Indonesia: Kadek Gamantika (captain), Anjar Tadarus, Ahmad Ramdoni, Dharma Kadek Kesuma, Kasun Vidura, Andreas Alexander, Dewa Wiswi, Febrianto Heo, Gede Arta, Agush Priandana, Albert Tangkudung, Apriliandi Rahayu, Danilson Hawoe, Ferdinando Banunaek, Ketut Artawan, Maxi Koda, Julang Dzullfikar
Thailand: Austin Lazarus (captain), Yodsak Saranonnakkun, Akshay Yadav, Satarut Rungreang, Jandre Coetzeem Mukesh Thakur, Robert Raina, Harshal Pathak, Anucha Kalasi, Chanchai Pengkumta, Khanitson Namchaikul, Kamron Senamontree, Noppon Senamontree, Sarawut Maliwan
Indonesia Vs Thailand: Live Streaming
The Indonesia vs Thailand, Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 match is being live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.