India's T20 World Cup 2024 Victory Parade: Hand-picking The Top 5 Open-Top Bus Parades

Argentina, led by their indomitable and talismanic captain Lionel Messi, held an open-top bus parade to celebrate their FIFA World Cup 2022 celebrations. Argentina defeated France in the final on penalties to lift their first World Cup since Diego Maradona lifted it 38 years ago. Such was the enthusiasm around La Albiceleste's victory, that the country's capital Buenos Aires was surrounded by around four million people to celebrate their team's victory. However, they had to abandon the bus parade to avoid the jam-packed roads.