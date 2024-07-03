India's T20 World Cup 2024 Victory Parade: Hand-picking The Top 5 Open-Top Bus Parades

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team will take part in an open bus road show followed by a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. (More Cricket News)
The Indian team is expected to reach New Delhi early on Thursday morning (6:20am) after departing from Barbados' Grantley Adams International Airport in a chartered flight which has a special call sign - AIC24WC - Air India Champions 24 World Cup.
The open bus parade will start approximately at 5:00 pm from the NCPA, near the famous Nariman Point, and will go on for about two hours before they reach the Wankhede Stadium.
A felicitation event to honour the players and the squad members has been scheduled between 7:00pm to 7:30pm, after which the players will leave for their hotel.
As the Men In Blue gear up for the 'D-day', here are some of the notable open-top bus parades from other sports -
Argentina, led by their indomitable and talismanic captain Lionel Messi, held an open-top bus parade to celebrate their FIFA World Cup 2022 celebrations. Argentina defeated France in the final on penalties to lift their first World Cup since Diego Maradona lifted it 38 years ago. Such was the enthusiasm around La Albiceleste's victory, that the country's capital Buenos Aires was surrounded by around four million people to celebrate their team's victory. However, they had to abandon the bus parade to avoid the jam-packed roads.
2) Milwaukee Bucks Celebrate NBA Championship
The Milwaukee Bucks celebrated their first-ever NBA title in half a century with an open-top bus parade held in the city. The parade saw six police officers on horseback at the procession that included a hook-and-ladder fire truck, occasionally blaring its horn, and open-air buses and flatbed trucks carrying Bucks stars including Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday, as well as the trophy after celebrating their victory over Phoenix Suns.
3) Manchester City's Treble-winning Open-top Bus-Parade
Pep Guardiola's Manchester City created history when they won the English Premier League, the FA Cup and win the UEFA Champions League in the 2022-23 season. City beat Inter Milan 1-0 in the Champions League final in Istanbul on Saturday to complete the treble and emulate the achievement of Manchester United’s class of 1998-99. Despite the rain, Guardiola's men paraded their trophies in Manchester wearing T-shirts bearing the words, "Treble Winners."
4) England Cricket Team's Open-Top Bus Parade Post Winning 2005 Ashes
Michael Vaughan-led England cricket team came from behind to beat Australia in a feisty Ashes series in 2005. After losing the 1st Test at Lord's, the Three Lions fought back to win the second and Fourth Test and eventually win the series 2-1. The victory was met with an open-top bus parade that was held in the famous Trafalgar Square. English cricketers including Kevin Pietersen was seen spraying champagne as England won the Urn for the first time since 1986-87.
5) Atlanta Braves' World Series Crown Celebrations
Around 1 million people took the streets of Atlanta, USA to celebrate their team - Atlanta Braves' fourth World Series title in 2021 and the city's second with an open-top bus parade. One of the bus included the Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker as he led his side to their first championship since 1995.
(With Agency inputs)