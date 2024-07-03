Cricket

India's T20 World Cup 2024 Victory Parade: Hand-picking The Top 5 Open-Top Bus Parades

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team will take part in an open bus road show followed by a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Here are the top 5 open-top bus parades from other sports

X/hridaysingh16
The Indian cricket team's joyous open-top bus parade in 2007. Photo: X/hridaysingh16
info_icon

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team will take part in an open bus road show followed by a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

The Indian team is expected to reach New Delhi early on Thursday morning (6:20am) after departing from Barbados' Grantley Adams International Airport in a chartered flight which has a special call sign - AIC24WC - Air India Champions 24 World Cup.

The open bus parade will start approximately at 5:00 pm from the NCPA, near the famous Nariman Point, and will go on for about two hours before they reach the Wankhede Stadium.

A felicitation event to honour the players and the squad members has been scheduled between 7:00pm to 7:30pm, after which the players will leave for their hotel.

As the Men In Blue gear up for the 'D-day', here are some of the notable open-top bus parades from other sports -

India's Virat Kohli, left, and captain Rohit Sharma pose with the winners trophy after defeating South Africa in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, June 29, 2024. - (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli - The 'Brothers' Buzz Internet As Mother Posts Photo

BY Outlook Sports Desk

1) Argentina, Lionel Messi's Open-Top Bus Parade Post Winning 2022 FIFA WC

Argentina, led by their indomitable and talismanic captain Lionel Messi, held an open-top bus parade to celebrate their FIFA World Cup 2022 celebrations. Argentina defeated France in the final on penalties to lift their first World Cup since Diego Maradona lifted it 38 years ago. Such was the enthusiasm around La Albiceleste's victory, that the country's capital Buenos Aires was surrounded by around four million people to celebrate their team's victory. However, they had to abandon the bus parade to avoid the jam-packed roads.

2) Milwaukee Bucks Celebrate NBA Championship

The Milwaukee Bucks celebrated their first-ever NBA title in half a century with an open-top bus parade held in the city. The parade saw six police officers on horseback at the procession that included a hook-and-ladder fire truck, occasionally blaring its horn, and open-air buses and flatbed trucks carrying Bucks stars including Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday, as well as the trophy after celebrating their victory over Phoenix Suns.

3) Manchester City's Treble-winning Open-top Bus-Parade

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City created history when they won the English Premier League, the FA Cup and win the UEFA Champions League in the 2022-23 season. City beat Inter Milan 1-0 in the Champions League final in Istanbul on Saturday to complete the treble and emulate the achievement of Manchester United’s class of 1998-99. Despite the rain, Guardiola's men paraded their trophies in Manchester wearing T-shirts bearing the words, "Treble Winners."

4) England Cricket Team's Open-Top Bus Parade Post Winning 2005 Ashes

Michael Vaughan-led England cricket team came from behind to beat Australia in a feisty Ashes series in 2005. After losing the 1st Test at Lord's, the Three Lions fought back to win the second and Fourth Test and eventually win the series 2-1. The victory was met with an open-top bus parade that was held in the famous Trafalgar Square. English cricketers including Kevin Pietersen was seen spraying champagne as England won the Urn for the first time since 1986-87.

5) Atlanta Braves' World Series Crown Celebrations

Around 1 million people took the streets of Atlanta, USA to celebrate their team - Atlanta Braves' fourth World Series title in 2021 and the city's second with an open-top bus parade. One of the bus included the Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker as he led his side to their first championship since 1995.

(With Agency inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Indian Team Arrival Live Updates: Players Reach 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, To Meet PM Narendra Modi
  2. T20 World Cup Champions Let Loose! Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav Bust A Move To Dhol Beats - Watch
  3. AIC24WC The Most Tracked Plane In World - What Is It? All You Need To Know
  4. Team India Victory Parade: Mumbai Police Issues Travel Advisory - Check Which Roads To Avoid
  5. T20 World Champions India Return Home; Victory Parade Later Today - Check Full Schedule
Football News
  1. Pedri Urges Barcelona To Seal 'Spectacular Signing' Of Spanish Teammate Nico Williams
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: Wes Brown Backs Cristiano Ronaldo; Former Teammate Expects Striker To Rise Again
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Ivan Toney Eyes England Chance Despite Lack Of Minutes
  4. Euro 2024: ENG, SUI Players Train Ahead Of Quarter-Final Clash - In Pics
  5. ENG Vs SUI, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final: England Boss Gareth Southgate Must Look To Cole Palmer Or Anthony Gordon, Says Wes Brown
Tennis News
  1. Sinner Vs Berrettini, Wimbledon 2024: World No. 1 Claims Third Round Spot In Four-Set Epic - Data Debrief
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Coco Gauff Reaches Round Three; Carlos Alcaraz Too Advances
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Emma Raducanu Joins Forces With 'Her Hero' Andy Murray For Mixed Doubles
  4. Ruud Vs Fognini, Wimbledon 2024: World No.8 Suffers Second-Round Exit After Veteran Italian Masterclass - Data Debrief
  5. Osaka Vs Navarro, Wimbledon 2024: Japanese Crashes Out As American Breezes To Straight-Sets Triumph - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  3. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  4. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'
  5. Hockey India Names 40-Member Core Probable Group For Junior Men's National Coaching Camp

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Respecting LAC Essential': Jaishankar After Meet With Chinese Foreign Minister At SCO Summit
  2. Breaking News July 4 LIVE: Flood Situation Worsens In Northeast; Labour Vs Conservative In UK Polls Today
  3. Hathras Stampede: 'Bhole Baba' Likened Self To God, Kept Dead Girl At Home | Fresh Details On Preacher
  4. Sensex, Nifty Hit Fresh Lifetime High Levels In Early Trade
  5. Delhi University: End-Term LLB Exams Postponed Night Before Scheduled Date
Entertainment News
  1. Vivek Oberoi Talks About Being A 'Victim Of Lobby' In Bollywood, Says He Started Other Businesses To Survive
  2. 'Kill': Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Janhvi Kapoor And Others Attend Screening Of Lakshya Lalwani Starrer
  3. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 7: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 700 Crore Mark Globally In One Week
  4. Ajith Kumar's Wife Shalini Shares Picture From Hospital, Fans Pray For Her Speedy Recovery
  5. Juhi Chawla Reveals Her Mother-In-Law Cancelled Grand Wedding Plans And Recalled 2000 Invites For THIS Reason
US News
  1. Joe Biden To Quit US Presidential Race? White House Addresses Growing Speculation
  2. 4th Of July Food Deals: Save Big On Meals From Applebee's, Krispy Kreme, Wendy's, KFC, Starbucks And More!
  3. Is Biden Dropping Out Of The 2024 Election? These Are The Potential Democrat Nominees If He Does
  4. What To Stream To Celebrate The Fourth Of July?
  5. 68-Year-Old Tourist Allegedly Robbed And Run Over Outside Newport Beach Mall
World News
  1. UK Elections 2024 LIVE: Will Conservatives Be Ousted? Polling Booths Open 7 AM
  2. Keir Starmer To Rishi Sunak - Key Candidates, Parties Contesting In UK Elections 2024
  3. UK Elections 2024: 650 Seats Up For Grabs As Britons Decide Govt’s Fate Today | All You Need To Know
  4. Joe Biden To Quit US Presidential Race? White House Addresses Growing Speculation
  5. Rishi Sunak: A Historic Yet Controversial Tenure As Britain's PM
Latest Stories
  1. UK Election 2024: Labour's Inevitable Win Amidst Tory Turmoil
  2. England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI Highlights: Bell, Sciver-Brunt Power ENG-W To Series Whitewash
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 4, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. Labour Party's Comeback: Focus on Home Front While Maintaining Foreign Policies
  5. Rishi Sunak: A Historic Yet Controversial Tenure As Britain's PM
  6. 4th Of July Food Deals: Save Big On Meals From Applebee's, Krispy Kreme, Wendy's, KFC, Starbucks And More!
  7. UK Elections 2024: 650 Seats Up For Grabs As Britons Decide Govt’s Fate Today | All You Need To Know
  8. Team India Victory Parade: Mumbai Police Issues Travel Advisory - Check Which Roads To Avoid