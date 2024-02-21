After a prolonged period of expectant wait, the starting date of the Indian Premier League's 2024 season has finally been revealed. The cash-rich league is set to start from March 22 and all matches will be played in India despite the likely overlap with general elections, according to IPL chairman Arun Dhumal. (More Cricket News)
The general elections are expected to be organized in the months of April and May, which is why the schedule for the IPL's 17th edition has not been announced yet. Dhumal told PTI that the schedule of the first 15 days will be unveiled first, and the roster for the remaining games will be decided after the announcement of the polling dates, which is likely early next month.
"We are looking at a March 22 start for the tournament. We are working closely with the government agencies and we will first release the initial schedule. The entire tournament will be held in India," PTI quoted Dhumal as saying.
Only in 2009 have all the matches of an IPL season been held overseas (in South Africa). The 2014 edition was partially held in the UAE due to the general elections. But in 2019, the tournament was held in India despite the elections.
As is the norm, the opening match of IPL 2024 will be played between the last year's finalists, title holders Chennai Super Kings and runners-up Gujarat Titans. The players' auction for the 2024 season was held in December last year and Australia speedster Mitchell Starc became the most expensive player in the history of the league after being bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 24.75 crore.
As the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 begins on June 2, soon after IPL's conclusion, the league's final is likely to be held on May 26. India will play their opening T20 World Cup fixture against Ireland in New York on June 5, while the ICC showpiece begins with the USA and Canada clash.
