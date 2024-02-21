After a prolonged period of expectant wait, the starting date of the Indian Premier League's 2024 season has finally been revealed. The cash-rich league is set to start from March 22 and all matches will be played in India despite the likely overlap with general elections, according to IPL chairman Arun Dhumal. (More Cricket News)

The general elections are expected to be organized in the months of April and May, which is why the schedule for the IPL's 17th edition has not been announced yet. Dhumal told PTI that the schedule of the first 15 days will be unveiled first, and the roster for the remaining games will be decided after the announcement of the polling dates, which is likely early next month.